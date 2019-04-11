Emily Cimino is a product of the environment she grew up in.
Her grandfather, the late Paul Simpkins, was a well-known Cumberland County softball coach. He taught Cimino how to play.
Her other grandparents, Scott and MaryJo Williams and Harriet and Gerry Hoppe, worked in the medical field.
Now a Wildwood Catholic High School senior, Cimino is a softball standout and headed to Lehigh University on an athletic scholarship, where she will study biology with plans to become a physician’s assistant.
“I feel like I’m very lucky to have so much guidance in my life,” Cimino said. “It’s not easy to decide where you want to go to school and what you want to become.”
Cimino has led the Crusaders to consecutive state Non-Public B finals. She batted .673 with 13 home runs and was 10-3 on the mound with 102 strikeouts. The Crusaders are 3-2 this season. Cimino struck out 10 in an 11-1 win over Cumberland Regional on Monday.
“I love playing the game,” she said. “My family is very supportive. They take me everywhere I need to go. They help me continue to play.”
Cimino, 17, lives in Estell Manor. She is the oldest of Lynne and Todd Cimino’s two children. Her younger brother Mark is a sophomore at Buena Regional.
In a telephone interview Tuesday night, Cimino discussed several topics, including what’s better — hitting a home run or striking out a batter.
On how she started playing softball
I started when I was 6-years-old. My grandfather was a coach, and he coached both of my aunts. I just wanted to take after them, so I started when I was 6 playing tee-ball, and I really liked it, so I kept playing.
On playing other sports
I tried a couple of other sports when I was younger, but I never stuck to them. I’ve been playing only softball since I was probably 10.
On becoming a pitcher
When I was young, I decided I wanted to pitch. As a pitcher, you’re in control of the game. You touch the ball on every single play. When you’re having a good day, it usually helps the team have a good day.
On her biggest thrill in high school softball
It would have to be last year when we won the South Jersey title (beating St. Joe 7-4 as Cimino hit a key three-run double). We played a really good game. It was hard-fought. The energy was just really cool to be a part of it.
On what’s more fun — striking a batter or hitting a home run
For me, it’s hitting a home run. I love hitting more than I do pitching. I work very hard at hitting. That’s what I’m going to do in college over pitching.
On her decision to attend Lehigh
They are a highly-ranked academic school, but they’re also a successful softball team, so it gave me the best of both worlds. I really like the location. It’s mountainous and pretty, but it’s still pretty close to home, so my parents will be able to come and watch me play.
On her black head band
I wear the same (color) head band. It’s a black head band. I do get a new one occasionally, but it’s the same brand. It kind of became the lucky thing for me.
Q&A
What’s the last television show you binge watched?
"Friends"
What’s the last book you read?
“The Heart of Darkness”
Who’s your favorite musical artist?
Thomas Rhett
Favorite food to order when out to eat?
Chicken Parmesan
