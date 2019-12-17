The Middle Township High School girls swimming team won 100-70 over Cape May Tech in a Cape-Atlantic League meet Tuesday.
The Panthers’ Sophia Bosacco won the 500-yard freestyle (5 minutes, 50.12 seconds)) and the 100 backstroke (1:05.00)
Girls swimming
Middle Twp. 100,
Cape May Tech 70
At Cape May County Aquatic Center, yards
200 Medley Relay— MT (Sophia Bosacco, Natali Ilieva, Ishika Patel, Sophia Braun) 2:02.50; 200 Freestyle— Lindsay Robbins CMT 2:04.33; 200 IM— Kaitlyn Crouthamel CMT 2:19.39; 50 Freestyle— Sophia Braun MT 26.38; 100 Butterfly— Kaitlyn Crouthamel CMT 1:02.56; 100 Freestyle— Braun MT 59.69; 500 Freestyle— Bosacco MT 5:50.12; 200 Freestyle Relay— MT (Samantha Braun, Ishika Patel, Catherine Bostard, Sophia Braun) 1:49.31; 100 Backstroke— Bosacco MT 1:05.00; 100 Breaststroke— Natali Ilieva MT 1:21.21; 400 Freestyle Relay— CMT (Kaitlyn Crouthamel, Ruby Redmond, Cameron Muir, Lindsay Robbins) N/A.
Records— N/A.
Mainland Reg. 129,
Absegami 37
At Mainland, yards
200 Medley Relay—M (Katie McClintock, Rileigh Booth, Madeline Falk, Julia Goodman) 2:11.6; 200 Freestyle—Alexandra Batty M 2:24.05; 200 IM—Danielle Schuster M 2:28.36; 50 Freestyle—Monica Iordanov M 28.4; 100 Butterfly—Katie McClintock M 1:07.94; 100 Freestyle—Emma Barnhart M 1:07.59; 500 Freestyle—Julia Goodman M 5:11.98; 200 Freestyle Relay—M (Katie McClintock, Madeline Falk, MOrgan Brennan, Rileigh Booth) 1:58.59; 100 Backstroke—Ella Culmore M 1:18.22; 100 Breaststroke—Monica Iordanov M 1:24.82; 400 Freestyle Relay—A (Emma Sahl, Bella DeStefano, Stephanie Ruales, Sara Baligod) 5:10.69.
Records—Mainland 4-0, Absegami 0-2.
Oakcrest 123
Lower Cape May Reg. 41
At Home Team (Name of Pool in away from school), yards or meters
200 Medley Relay—O (Kaitlyn Stollenwerk, Sadie Crispell, Hannah Tran, Jade McCoy) 2:07.78; 200 Freestyle—Crispell O 2:23.77; 200 IM—Stollenwerk O 2:32.02; 50 Freestyle—Arianna Miranda O 29.91; 100 Butterfly—Jade McCoy O 1:13.81; 100 Freestyle—Tiffany Tran O 1:06.21; 400 Freestyle—Hannah Tran O 6:22.58; 200 Freestyle Relay—O (Tiffany Tran, Kaelyn Risley, Arianna Miranda, Crispell) 2:03.46; 100 Backstroke—Stollenwerk O 1:09.64; 100 Breaststroke—Crispell O 1:16.13; 400 Freestyle Relay—O (Jade McCoy, Tiffany Tran, Hannah Tran, Kaitlyn Stollenwerk) 4:20.59.
Records—N/A.
Our Lady of Mercy Academy 96,
Holy Spirit 63
At MLK School, yards
200 Medley Relay—OLMA (N. Carpenter, I. Rossi, C. Volkmann, L. Sepers) N/A; 200 Freestyle— Volkmann OLMA N/A; 200 IM— Rossi OLMA N/A; 50 Freestyle—Sepers OLMA N/A; 100 Butterfly—Rossi OLMA N/A; 100 Freestyle— Carpenter OLMA N/A; 500 Freestyle—Volkmann OLMA; 200 Freestyle Relay—OLMA (A. Foster, J. Andaloro, L. Myers, L. Kazan) N/A; 100 Backstroke— Carpenter OLMA N/A; 100 Breaststroke— Grace HS N/A; 400 Freestyle Relay— OLMA (Sepers, Andaloro, Volkmann, Carpenter) N/A.
Records—N/A.
Atlantic City 138,
Millville 42
At Atlantic City, meters
200 Medley Relay— A (Megan Fox, Sara Tran, Olivia Kulakowski, Kara Graybill) 2:16.62; 200 Freestyle— Kulakowski A 2:26.52; 200 IM— Grace Gaskill A 2:52.25; 50 Freestyle— Graybill A 29.98; 100 Butterfly— Fox A 1:12.80; 100 Freestyle— Fox A 1:03.94; 400 Freestyle— Kulakowski A 5:06.14; 200 Freestyle Relay— A (Gaskill, Melissa Tran, Madelyn Fox, Cass Scott) 2:08.04; 100 Backstroke— Gaskill A 1:17.90; 100 Breaststroke— M. Tran A 1:30.48; 400 Freestyle Relay— A ( S. Tran, Me. Fox, Kulakowski, Graybill) 4:25.02.
Records— Atlantic City 1-2, Millville 1-2.
Boys bowling
From Monday
Egg Harbor Twp. 4, GCIT 0: E: Brendan Lee (235 game, 574 series); Alex Peretti (225 game, 635 series) GCIT: Alex Gonzalez (213 game, 595 series); Nicholas DiPietro (170 game, 465 series).
Record—EHT 4-1, GCIT 1-4.
Hammonton 3, ACIT 0 : H: Dylan Scarpato (212 game, 533 series); Robert Feriozzi (167 game, 478 series) ACIT: Asa McCarty (186 game, 455 series); Gavin Henry (183 game, 510 series).
Record—Hammonton 2-2-1, ACIT 0-4-1.
Girls bowling
From Monday
GCIT 4, Egg Harbor Twp. 0: GCIT: Megan Prettyman (233 game, 595 series); Kasey De Lorenzo (198 game, 519 series) E: N/A.
Record—GCIT 5-0, EHT 2-2-1.
