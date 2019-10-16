The brackets for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association South Jersey field hockey tournament were announced Wednesday.
The first round starts Monday, and play will stretch over three weeks for S.J. groups I-IV and Non-Public A and B. The higher-seeded teams will play at home. Brackets are not official until noon Thursday.
Middle Township is the only local team to secure a No. 1 seed, getting the top spot in Group I. The Panthers will receive a first-round bye and will play the winner of No. 8 Gateway Regional and No. 9 Buena Regional on Oct. 24.
In Group II, No. 8 Cumberland Regional will play No. 9 Cedar Creek, No. 5 Oakcrest will host No. 12 Lacey Township, and No. 11 Barnegat will head to No. 6 Deptford Township. No. 2 Pinelands Regional and Lower Cape May Regional have first-round byes.
In Group III, No. 8 Hammonton hosts No. 9 Timber Creek, and No. 7 Absegami hosts No. 10 Winslow Township. Receiving byes are No. 2 Ocean City and No. 3 Mainland Regional. Mainland will host No. 6 Cherry Hill West in the quarterfinals.
In Group IV, No. 6 Egg Harbor Township will host No. 11 Vineland, and No. 8 Atlantic City will host No. 9 Cherokee. No. 3 Southern Regional and No. 4 Millville received byes.
Semifinals for Groups I and IV are scheduled for Oct. 28, and the finals Oct. 31. Group II and III will play their semifinals and finals Oct. 29 and Nov. 1.
In Non-Public B, No. 7 Our Lady of Mercy Academy hosts No. 10 Holy Spirit in the first round, and No. 9 St. Joseph will play at No. 8 St. Rose.
