The Southern Regional High School wrestling team is determined to win back-to-back state team titles for the first time in program history.
But the Rams will have to do that with a new leader.
Dan Roy took over after longtime head coach John Stout stepped down in April after 18 successful years at the helm. Roy was a Rams assistant coach for the past 16 years.
“I’ve been a part of the program for a long time,” said Roy, 40, of Wall Township. “I’ve been a part of what we have been doing to be successful, so I don’t think we are going to miss a beat with things. Our philosophy is going to stay the same, and I believe that we are very much in the mix to win the state title again.”
Last season, Southern finished 20-4 and captured the South Jersey Group V and state Group V team titles. The Rams also won the District 29 team championship.
Southern has won 17 district team titles, 13 sectional titles and four state titles. The Rams won two of those state championships in the previous four seasons.
Stout, who is also a special education and history teacher at Southern, left the decorated program to spend more time with his family.
“The program will miss his presence, but the things he represented are still intact,” Roy said. “It’s always been about the team. Not one person, not one wrestler and not one coach is bigger than the team. His philosophy will still go on.”
Southern returns three first-team Press All-Stars in seniors Jayson Scerbo, J.T. Cornelius and Robert Woodcock. Matt Brielmeier and Ben LoParo, both of whom received Press honorable mentions, also return.
Cornelius won the District 29 title and finished second in Region 8. Scerbo finished second in the district and region. Both qualified for states for the first time.
Woodcock, who verbally committed to NCAA Division I Air Force Academy, is coming off an even more stellar season in which he captured the District 29 and Region 8 titles at 138 pounds.
The 18-year-old qualified for the state tournament for the second time.
But not having been a place-winner at states last season motivates him this winter.
“I think I will do well this season,” the Ship Bottom resident said. “I am going to strive to be on that podium (at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall). I’m going to do the best that I can.”
Along with returning players, Southern features some talented newcomers and transfers, including Eddie Hummel, who previously attended Roselle Park in Union County.
Woodcock is confident the team will have success and, even though he said he will miss Stout, he is very excited to wrestle for Roy.
“It’s business as usual,” Woodcock said. “He has already been a big part of the team and knows how we operate, so not much will change. He really is pushing us to get ready for the season. Hopefully, we will do as well as last year.”
Roy added that the program always has high expectations, but developing wrestlers to be good people off the mat is equally important.
And Woodcock fits that narrative.
“Robert is a very good wrestler, but he is really is a well-rounded kid,” Roy said.”You have to be top-notch in all aspects — academics and as a wrestler— to get an offer from a respected program like the Air Force. He is a great example for the younger kids.”
Woodcock, who wrestled at 138 last winter, will start the season at 160 and be ready to wrestle at 152 when needed.
“We are all working hard and shooting for that (the team goal of capturing its second-straight state title),” Woodcock said. “It’s very achievable, but everyone has to work hard. I can’t wait for the season to begin.”
