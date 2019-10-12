Mario Addiego scored the winner for Southern Regional High School boys soccer during a 1-0 victory Saturday against Middletown South in the second round of the Shore Conference tournament.
Addiego scored for (7) Southern (11-2-1) off an assist from Brandon Notte.
Kayce Bennet had the shutout with six saves.
(10) Middletown South fell to 8-4-3.
Southern will play Manasquan in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, Oct. 16th.
Southern Regional is ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11.
From Friday
Lacey Twp. 2,
Freehold Borough 1
DJ Edinger led Lacey Township (7-5-3) with a goal and an assist.
Kody Besser had a goal. Anthony Leporino made 14 saves.
Noah Brower scored for Freehold Borough ( 7-7-1).
Cedar Creek 6,
Buena Reg. 0
James Endicott and Austin Gross led Cedar Creek with a goal and an assist each.
Rourke Watson, Trey Watson, Austin Alcantara and Cameron Morgan all a had a goal. Devin McCarty had an assist. Kyle O’Connor had a save for the shutout.
Geoffrey Blosherg made 12 saves for Buena Regional.
No. 7 Oakcrest 4,
Ocean City 2
Gabe Paz led No. 7 in The Press Elite 11, Oakcrest, with two goals in a second half rally that took the Falcons (12-1) from a two-point deficit to a two-point victory.
Asembo Augo and Mason Stokes scored the other two goals. Augo and Paz each had an assist. Nick Cacopardo had two assists.
Ryan Liberty made six saves.
Fischer Hudak and Nick Chiccarine scored for Ocean City. Kyle Plenn had 10 saves.
Field Hockey
Southern Reg. 5,
Brick Twp. 0
Maitland Demand and Erika Barbera each scored twice and had an assist for the Rams (15-1). Emily Raylman had two assists. Gabby Deo scored once.
Brick fell to 9-7.
From Friday
Vineland 10,
Bridgeton 0
Tamira Lopez led Vineland (5-9) with four goals and two saves.
Maines Abby and Jaelinn Dawson had two goals and an assist each. Lauren Emeigh had a goal and an assist. Nicole Stanker had one goal.
Kiara Fuega made 11 saves for Bridgeton (0-14).
Oakcrest 5,
Winslow Twp. 0
The Falcons (9-5) scored four first-half goals. Winslow fell to 2-8.
Girls volleyball
Southern Reg. 2,
St. John Vianney 0
The Rams (22-3) won 25-23, 25-11.
Stephanie Soares had 22 assists, eight service points and three aces. Rachael Pharo had 11 digs, eight service points and six kills.
Madison Gellis had nine digs. Gianna Schiattarella had seven digs, six kills and two service points.
From Friday
Lacey Twp. 2,
Manchester Twp. 0
Lacey Township (6-10) beat Manchester Township (1-13-1) 25-12, 25-15.
Rebecca Lorton led Lacey with 11 service points, eight aces, six kills, two digs and an assist.
Lacey McKim had 13 assists, four digs, four service point and an ace. Maggie Ann Hodges had seven kills, seven service points, four digs and four aces.
Southern Reg. 2,
Jackson Memorial 0
Southern Regional (20-3) beat Jackson Memorial (1-13) 25-7, 25-19.
Stephanie Soares led Southern with 17 assists, four service points, three digs, a kill and an ace.
Adrianna Conforti had six service points, three aces and two digs. Gianna Schiattarella had four kills, three service points and two aces.
Pleasantville 2,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
Pleasantville (14-3) defeated Lower Cape May Regional 25-11, 25-17.
Rosa Gil-Hernandez led Pleasantville with 13 digs and 11 assists. Shania Watkins had 11 kills. Ailin Mata-Polanco had four assists and three digs.
Girls tennis
From Thursday
Holy Spirit 4,
Lower Cape May Reg. 1
At Holy Spirit
Singles—Morgan Grimmie H d. Emily Worster 6-1, 6-0. Lorena Saavedra H d. Viktoria Simonsen 6-1, 6-0. Sophia Pasquale H d. Delaney Brown 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Katie DeRitis and Emily Gresham H d. Hope Sandhof and Abby Levin 6-2, 6-3. Riley Sullivan and Sophia Levin L d. Marlea Shannon and Cassidy Ross 6-0, 6-2.
Records—Holy Spirit 16-2, Lower 12-2.
From Friday
Egg Harbor Twp. 5,
Bridgeton 0
At Bridgeton
Singles—Samantha Phung E d. Anne Dominique 6-0, 6-0. Ema Cadacio E d. Francheska Vera 6-0, 6-1. Jamie Theophall E d. Dulce Garcia 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles—Tiffany Tran and Lauren Theophall E d. Ariana Cuz and Maryfer Garcia 6-1, 6-1. Emma Lynch and Cecilia Munoz E d. Yennifer Lopez and Paola Lopez 6-0, 6-0.
Records—EHT 13-3, Bridgeton 0-16.
