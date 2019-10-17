The Southern Regional High School girls and boys cross country teams won their respective races at the Ocean County Championships on Thursday at Ocean County Park in Lakewood.
The girls won for the third consecutive year with a team score of 50 points, placing four runners in the top 10. Sophomore Rachel Short led the team with a sixth place finish in 19 minutes, 37 seconds.
Jaelyn D'Amelio took seventh with a 19:41. Mia Mastrogiovanni ran a 19:44 for eighth. Emily Furlong improved on her 10th-place finish last year, coming in ninth with a 19:50.
Point Pleasant Borough was 16 points behind Southern for second place.
The Southern boys won their eighth county title since 2000, last winning in 2017, with 53 points. Jackson Memorial finished second (96).
Jackson Braddock won in 15:40.
"He's an awesome young man, one of the most coachable I've had," Southern coach Scott Baker said. "He ran a very smart race."
Teammate Timothy Sincavage finished fourth in 16:13.
Mart Villanueva was the top finisher for Pinelands Regional at 10th (16:38).
