New Jersey Institute of Technology freshman Caitlin Hambor had a memorable day for the Highlanders women’s indoor track and field team at the Wagner Seahawk Shootout in Staten Island, New York, on Friday.
Hambor, a 2019 Southern Regional High School graduate, set the school record in the 300-meter dash, placing sixth in 42.72 seconds. She also ran on the fourth-place 4x400 relay (4:07.63).
Hambor, from the Forked River section of Lacey Township, was a first-team Press All-Star for the last outdoor season as an all-around athlete. She won the Ocean County 200 and 400 titles. She was also a Press honorable mention in sprints and hurdles for the last indoor season.
Michaela Baker (Ocean City) was fourth in the 600 (1:40:08) for Monmouth at the Seahawk Shootout.
Leah Gaston (Absegami) was seventh for Holy Family in high jump (1.45 meters) at the Seahawk Shootout. Jillian Gatley (Mainland Regional) was seventh in the pole vault (2.60). Lindzey Mosely (Cumberland Regional) finished sixth in the 60 dash (8.12), fifth in the 60 hurdles (9.51) and ran on the second-place sprint medley relay (4:19.92).
Gatley made her collegiate debut the week prior at the Fastrack Season Opener in Staten Island. She became the first pole vaulter to compete for Holy Family, finishing fourth in 2.70.
Amanthy Sosa Cacere (Absegami) finished 10th in the 60 hurdles (11.39) for Rowan at the Seahawk Shootout.
Men’s indoor track
Sincere Rhea (St. Augustine Prep) made his collegiate debut for Penn State, winning the 55 hurdles (7.54) during the team’s annual Blue/White intrasquad meet. He also placed second in the 300 (34.07). Penn State will next compete when it hosts the Nittany Lion Challenge on Jan. 11.
Isaiah Whaley (Atlantic City) was seventh in the 300 (35.56) for Holy Family at the Wagner Seahawk Shootout in Staten Island, New York.
Liam Andersen (Southern) was 14th in the shot put (12.27) and 15th in the weight throw (12.42) for New Haven at the Joe Donahue Games in Boston.
Justin Bishop (Mainland) was on Rowan’s second-place 4x400 relay (3:20.72) at the Seahawk Shootout. He also was third in the 300 (35.30). Rakim Coyle (Wildwood Catholic) was third inn the long jump (6.70). Esteban Delgado (Absegami) was second in the 1,000 (2:36.69) and ran on the seventh-place 4x400 relay (3:35.40). Rob Gardner (Hammonton) was tied for sixth in the pole vault (4.05). John Nguyne (Absegami) was sixth (8.48) and Kevin King (Ocean City) was seventh (8.49) in the 60 hurdles.
Football
Kutztown offensive lineman Jayson Williams (Cedar Creek) was named to the Pennsylvania States Athletic Conference Eastern Division first-team offense last month.
Delaware Valley defensive back Jamir Prevard (Atlantic City) was named to the Mid-Atlantic Conference second-team defense. Wilkes quarterback Jose Tabora (St. Augustine) was a MAC honorable mention.
