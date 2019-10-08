No. 7 Southern Regional High School girls tennis beat No. 2 Egg Harbor Township 5-0 Tuesday in the South Jersey Group IV quarterfinals.
Jayna Dunwwody won first singles over Samantha Phung 6-1, 6-0.
Ella Brown beat Emma Cadacio at second singles 6-4, 6-0.
Cristina Ciborowski took third singles over Jamie Theophall 4-6, 7-6 (7-3), 10-3.
Sarah Pampalone and Gabby Bates beat Tiffany Tran and Lauren Theophall at first doubles 4-6, 6-3, 10-5.
Tiffany Ortner and Erica Scheinberg won second doubles against Madison Braithwaite and Cecilia Munoz 6-3, 6-3.
Southern Regional is 11-3-1. They will play Lenape in the semifinals.
Egg Harbor Township fell to 11-3.
S.J. Group II quarterfinals
(2) Seneca 3,
(7) Cumberland Reg. 2
At Seneca
Singles— Savannah Falk C d. Ariana Brown 6-3, 6-2; Amy Jespersen C d. Rylee Morrison 6-2, 6-3; Kierstyn Fenimore S d. Julia Faith 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles— Abigail Lewis-Lara Narkiewiecz S d. Brenna Snively-Emma Walder 6-2, 6-1; Jessica Witten-Ella Worrell S d. Annakela Modri-Justina Paulino 6-4, 6-4.
Records— Seneca 11-3, Cumberland Reg. 11-5.
(5) West Deptford 3,
(4) Lower Cape May Reg. 2
At Lower Cape May Reg.
Singles—Madelyn Beecroft W d. Emily Worster 6-4, 6-1. Katie Moore W d. Viktoria Simonsen 6-3, 6-0. Delaney Brown L d. Isabella Luciano 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles—Hope Sandhoff and Abby Sachs L d. Jordan Connelly and Caitlin Reeves 5-7, 6-3, 6-1. Nicole Abbott and Kayle Hoedt W d. Sophia Levin and Riley Sullivan 5-7, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4.
Records—West Deptford 13-5, Lower 11-4.
(3) Oakcrest 3,
(6) Triton Reg. 2
At Oakcrest
Singles— Sarah Ahrens T d. Saloni Garg 6-2, 6-0; Sydney Groen O d. Melissa Hrynio 6-3, 6-3; Anshruta Chidananda O d. Allison Makowski 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles— Alycia Coyle-Kira Morales T d. Alex Petrosh-Alexi Phommathep 6-4, 4-6, 6-4; Kylee Astleford-Cece Capone O d. Yaira Patel-Olivia Eder 6-0, 2-6, 6-3.
Records— Oakcrest 15-5, Triton Reg. 10-6.
Oakcrest travels to No. 2 Seneca in the semifinals in a match that must be played by Oct. 11.
SJ Group IV quarterfinals
(3) Lenape 3,
(6) Vineland 2
At Lenape
Singles— Rhea Sethi L d. Julia Holmes 6-3, 6-0; Ami Patel L d. Krishna Patel 6-3, 6-4; Lily Fisher V d. Grace Huang 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles— Isabella Cagno-Tabitha Gentiletti V d. Miranda Toner-Arti Singh 7-5, 6-1; Amanda Geraci-Marisa Riley L d. Marissa Marchese-Kyra Hall 6-4, 6-3.
Records— Lenape 8-3, Vineland 10-7.
other matches
Wildwood 5,
Gloucester Catholic 0
At Wildwood
Singles—Laila Rios W d. Erin Walton 6-4, 6-1. Shayna Carter W d. Sara Reed 6-3, 6-0. India McClendon W d. Grace Stewart 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles—Marisa Gomez and Laura Palaicios W d. Zyonnie Sealey and Kayla Kadelski 6-2, 7-6 (7-2). Faith Hurst and Emeli Matias W d. Brianna Mazanec and Olivia Woodring 6-0, 6-2.
Records—Wildwood 3-8, Gloucester Catholic 0-10.
Donovan Catholic 5,
Pinelands Reg. 0
At Donovan Catholic
Singles—Ava Cahill D d. Saige Pharo 6-0, 6-0. Mara Stapleton D d. Britney Azarra 6-1, 6-0. Emma Conroy D d. Angie Papa 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Hannah Braverman and Nicole Tarabocchia D d. Holly Meyer and Carly King 6-2, 6-4. Katie Polo and Kylie Shuflat D d. Alyssa Hadzovic and Courtney Burns 6-0, 6-0.
Records—Donovan Catholic 14-1, Pinelands Regional 2-12.
Cedar Creek 5,
Buena Regional 0
At Buena
Singles—Charisse Tigrado d. Madison Johnson 6-0, 6-0; Jenna Crawford d. M’ya Jones 6-0, 6-0; Chloe Golebiewski d. Cassidy Gerstle 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Tarani Nethagami-Kat Pacheco d. Gianna Scotti-Brooke Perez 6-0, 6-0; Julia Flynn-Rebecca Einwec d. Veronica Butler-Gianna Leslie 6-1, 6-0.
Records—Cedar Creek 6-9; Buena 0-14.
Salem 5,
Bridgeton 0
At Bridgeton
Singles—Toni Almond S d. Anne Dominique 6-0, 6-0. Jackie Prater S d. Francheska Vera 6-3, 6-2. Aaliyah Holden S d. Dulce Garcia 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles—Chloe Hess and Bria Lewis S d. Lizbeth Cruz and Jenaya Cruz 6-2, 6-0. Lorren Richards and Monesha Owens S d. Ariana Cruz and Marley Cruz 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10-6)
Records—Salem 12-4, Bridgeton 0-14.
Holy Spirit 4,
Rutgers Prep 1
At Holy Spirit
Singles—Morgan Grimmie H won 6-3, 6-3. Lorena Saavedro H won 6-3, 6-0. Sophia Pasquale H won 6-0, 6-0.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.