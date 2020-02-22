The road to the state high school individual wrestling championships in Atlantic City has begun with the 32 district tournaments.
Twenty-one Press-area teams competed in five different district tournaments Saturday, with 84 locals moving on to next week’s regionals. The top three place-winners in each of the 14 weight classes moved on.
Southern Regional, fresh off winning its second straight state Group V championship, had the most impressive day Saturday with seven District 29 champions and 10 wrestlers moving on to the Region 8 tournament next weekend at Egg Harbor Township High School.
The Rams’ Robert Woodcock won a 13-2 major decision of Pinelands Regional’s Gavin Stewart in the 160-pound final. Ben LoParo (182, pin), Stephen Jennings (195, decision), Conor Collins (1-6, pin), Jayson Scerbo (120, decision), Matt Brielmeier (126, pin) and Eddie Hummel (138, decision).
The Rams also won the team district title with 236 points, running away from second-place Highland Regional (166.5).
Buena Regional’s Sammy Drogo won the 170-pound title with a second-period pin. The Chiefs were third in the team scoring (107.5).
Barnegat’s Griffin Jackstadt topped Southern’s JT Cornelius in a 5-2 decision between two of the area’s best heavyweights.
District 30
Oakcrest highlighted the Press-area teams with three district champions.
David Flippen pinned Lower Cape May Regional’s Wesley Tosto in 4:56 in the 126-pound final. Also getting wins for the Falcons were Frank Gabriel (132, pin) and Hogan Horsey (106, pin).
Lower’s Braydon Castillo earned a 6-4 sudden victory over Delsea’s Asa Walton at 160 to win the title. Teammate Marcus Hebrin won 195 with a first-period pin.
The Caper Tigers were fourth (136), and the Falcons were fifth (125) in team scoring.
Egg Harbor Township 113-pounder Sean Dever won a district title for the Eagles, scoring a 6-0 decision over Oakcrest’s Hunter Horsey (Hogan’s brother).
District 26
Lacey Township had four wrestlers advance to the Region 7 tournament at Toms River North. Mason Heck (106) and Colin Rolak (132) placed second.
Jackson Brandt (170) and Vincent Ceglie (220), the top seeds in their weightclasses also advanced, but their first-place bouts ended too late for this edition.
District 26
First-place bouts
106—Dante Onorato, Paulsboro sv-1 Mason Heck, Lacey 8-6
132—Andrew Aromando, Cherokee d. Colin Rolak, Lacey
170—Lacey’s Jackson Brandt advances to Region 7
220—Lacey’s Vincent Ceglie advances to Region 7
Third-place bouts
120—Brady Bimmer, Cherokee d. Andrew Ferrauiolo, Lacey 4-2
160—Matt Spalletta, TRN p. Matt Coon, Lacey 1:42
285—Terrance Johnson, Pennsauken d. John Stevens, Lacey 5-4
District 29
First-place bouts
106—Conor Collins, Southern p. Gavin Paolone, Spirit 2:26
113—Chris Hoskin, Timber d. Pat Iacoves, Southern 5-3
120—Jayson Scerbo, Southern d. John Prendergast, Highland 9-7
126—Matt Brielmeier, Southern p. Noah Pagaduan, Depford 3:54
132—Matt Hoelke, Highland d. Travis Brown, Pinelands 7-3
138—Eddie Hummel, Southern d. Ken Sherman, Spirit 9-4
145—Brett Buckinham, Highland d. Cael Aretz, Buena 2-1
152—Jurius Clark, Highland d. Danny DiGiovacch, Buena 3-0
160—Robert Woodcock, Southern md. Gavin Stewart, Pinelands 13-2
170—Sammy Drogo, Buena p. Naim El, Highland 2:32
182—Ben LoParo, Southern p. Luke Maxwell, Buena 1:10
195—Stephen Jennings, Southern d. Tre’John Seaman, Highland 8-6
220—Zane Coles, Pitman p. Tony Thompson, Buena 4:42
285—Griffin Jackstadt (Barnegat) d. JT Cornelius, Southern 5-2
Third-place bouts
106—Mason Livio, Pinelands p. Dante Powell, Barnegat 1:45
113—Sal Palmieri, Spirit d. Angel Keifner, Pitman 9-3
120—Divante Lopez, Timber d. Andrew Johnson 7-4
132—Michael DiPianta, Barnegat md. Nate Bischoff, Southern 12-4
145—Kolin Driscoll, Spirit md. Shane McFadden, Pitman 14-4
152—Cole Velardi, Southern md. James Circle, Barnegat 11-2
170—Mason Bayer, Barnegat p. Jack Underwood, Pitman 2:28
182—Liam Spham, Deptford d. Rashidi Alleyne, Barnegat 13-9
195—Thomas Derenberge, Pitman p. Jashon Teller, Spirit 1:00
220—Josh Ortiz, Highland d. Gabe Murray, Southern 5-4
285—Kurt Driscoll, Spirit p. Curtis Miller, Timber 1:47
District 30
First-place bouts
106—Hogan Horsey, Oakcrest p. Alexander Zimmerman, Delsea 2:55
113—Sean Dever, EHT d. Hunter Horsey, Oakcrest 6-0
120—Ethan Wilson, Washington Twp. d. Hayden Horsey, Oakcrest 8-7
126—David Flippen, Oakcrest p. Wesley Tosto, Lower 4:56
132—Frank Gabriel, Oakcrest p. Travis Griffith, Delsea 1:45
152—Jared Schoppe, Delsea p. Christian Campanarro, Lower 3:10
160—Braydon Castillo, Lower sv-1 Asa Walton, Delsea 6-4
195—Marcus Hebron, Lower p. Emerill Mitchell, Winslow 1:39
Third-place bouts
120—Ryan Struss, Woodstown p. Vincent Faldetta, EHT 0:48
126—Paul Labonne, Woodstown p. Nick Faldetta, EHT 0:44
132—Lucas Prendergast, Woodstown md. Hector Reyes, EHT 11-2
138—David Tosto, Lower p. Paul Rivera, Oakcrest2:16
145—Jack Schiavo, EHT tf. Cameron Leslie, Lower 16-0, 3:30
160—Zachary Weiserth, Washington Twp. p. Kevin Adams, EHT 1:31
170—Yasir Williams, Winslow p. Michael St. Juste, AC 4:32
182—Dominic Petracci, Washington Twp. p. Connor Eckel, Lower 3:16
220—Sean Connelly, Lower p. Daizonn Foxworth, Winslow 1:10
