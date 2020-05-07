Southern Regional High School senior Jayson Scerbo has committed to wrestle at East Stroudsburg University in Pennsylvania, an NCAA Division II school.
The 18-year old Waretown, Ocean Township, resident hopes to improve upon his high school career as a preferred walk-on for the Warriors.
“I feel like I have some unfinished business,” Scerbo said. “I didn’t place in the state like I wanted to, so I want to get out there and prove myself.”
As a junior wrestling at 113 pounds, Scerbo went 28-12, finished second in the district and regional championships, and qualified for the state individual wrestling tournament in Atlantic City.
This year, Scerbo moved up to 120, went 27-10, was district and regional champion and went on to finish two rounds outside of the final eight at the state tournament.
Although he beat the No. 4 seed at states and was crucial to his team’s state Group V championship, it wasn’t enough for Scerbo.
“I work part time landscaping, but when I’m not working I come home and go for a run,” Scerbo said. “I lift in my bedroom. I’ve just been trying to get in shape for the season.”
He sees college as his last chance to do what he loves.
“I’m going to enjoy wrestling in front of all those people,” Scerbo said. “I just want to make the most out of the time I have left in wrestling. I only have four more years, if I’m lucky, so I’m just going to put everything I’ve got in.”
In a small departure from tradition necessitated by the pandemic, Scerbo signed a letter of intent last Thursday at home after receiving an email from second-year Warriors coach Anibal Nieves.
“I sat down with my family, took a nice picture and then sent the letter,” he said.
Scerbo expects to wrestle at 125 and may start as soon as next year. The Warriors went 2-5 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference this year, 3-8 overall.
The athletes wrestling at Scerbo’s target weight have all moved up, leaving the spot open for him to claim if he can.
To that end, Scerbo spends a lot of time watching video of wrestling greats, doing stance work and training.
“I’m working a lot right now to get my bottom and top position a lot better,” he said. “I like to stand and wrestle, but I want to make sure no one can stop me.”
Scerbo played baseball and football when he was young, but he’s navigated to more solitary sports like skateboarding, dirt biking and wrestling as he’s grown.
“In other sports it can go thousands of ways,” he said. “In wrestling it’s all on me. I like having that responsibility, just being able to control the outcome.”
That’s not to say Scerbo isn’t a team player. When a teammate couldn’t make 113 his junior year, Scerbo took it upon himself to drop the extra pounds rather than compete at 120, for the sake of the team.
Southern Regional coach Dan Roy describes Scerbo as a leader and a grinder.
“He takes care of the young kids on the team,” Roy said. “He’s a good guy to have in your corner.”
Roy also wrestled at East Stroudsburg, and that had a lot to do with Scerbo’s decision on where he wanted to go.
“He’s very athletic, and he’s strong,” Roy said. “I think he’ll have success there. College wrestling is a different animal, but with the way we practice and develop guys, I feel he has all the tools to succeed there.”
Scerbo plans to become a police officer after college.
He wants to study criminal justice or business as something to fall back on.
Scerbo’s grandmother has a house five minutes from campus, so he’s familiar with the area.
“I like the environment,” he said. “Everyone’s very friendly. I’ve been going there since I was 2 years old, so I know where everything is at.”
