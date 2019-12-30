Jackson Hughes won two individual races and swam a leg in two winning relays to lead the Southern Regional High School boys swimming team to a 111-59 victory over Barnegat in a Shore Conference nondivisional meet Monday.
Hughes won the 50-yard freestyle (23.32 seconds) and the 100 freestyle (53.17). Hughes, along with Kristian Werner, Sean White and Beck Jaffe, won the 200 medley relay in 1:47.40.
Hughes, Jaffe, Noah Hanvey, and Werner won the 400 freestyle relay (3:40.11). Southern improved to 7-0.
For Barnegat (2-2), Declan Lustenberger, Josh Hutton, Ethan Sackett and Kaden Jason won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:39.08.
At Southern Reg., yards
200 Medley Relay— SR (Kristian Werner, Sean White, Beck Jaffe, Jackson Hughes) 1:47.40; 200 Freestyle— Ethan Sackett B 2:05.11; 200 IM—Kristian Werner SR 2:11.83; 50 Freestyle— Hughes SR 23.320; 100 Butterfly— Jaffe SR 1:00.04; 100 Freestyle— Hughes SR 53.17; 500 Freestyle— Werner SR 5:36.19; 200 Freestyle Relay— B (Declan Lustenberger, Josh Hutton, Ethan Sackett, Kaden Jason) 1:39.08; 100 Backstroke— Noah Hanvey SR 1:02.58; 100 Breaststroke— Aidan McInerney SR 1:09.00; 400 Freestyle Relay— SR (Hughes, Jaffe, Hanvey, Werner) 3:40.11
Records— Southern 7-0; Barnegat 2-2
Wrestling
Holy Spirit, St. Joseph quad
Holy Spirit 54, St. Joseph 15;
Highland Reg. 51, Holy Spirit 17
106—HS-SJ double forfeit; 113— HS-SJ double forfeit; Gavin Paolone HS d. H 7-0; 120— Sal Palmeri HS (2-0) p. Douglas Ferinaccio SJ (0-1) 2:00, tf. H 15-0 2:00; 126— Kevin Mason HS (1-1) won by forfeit; 132— Joseph Sucharski HS (2-0) won by forfeit, p. H 0:36; 138— Ken Sherman HS (1-0) p. Jason Guerrera SJ (0-1) 0:50; Antonio Patsaros HS (1-1) 145— Patsaros HS (1-1) won by forfeit; Patrick Newman HS (1-1) 152— Newman HS (1-1) won by forfeit; Kolin Driscoll HS (0-1); 160— Gahad Hughes SJ (1-0) d. Johnny Flammer HS (1-1) 10-8; 170— Eric Martino HS (1-1) won by forfeit; 182— Alexi Giordano SJ (1-0) p. AiJohnnie Rembert HS (1-1) 1:40; 195— Kevin Mayfield SJ (1-0) won by forfeit; 220— Philip Docteur HS (1-0) won by forfeit, d. H 12-5; 285— Kurt Driscoll HS (1-0) p. Paul Williams (0-1) 0:55; Jashon Teller p. H 1:45.
Records— HS 1-2.
Mainland Reg. 69,
Atlantic City 10
106—Zachary Podolnick M by forfeit; 113—Harry Franks M by forfeit; 120—Michael Gerace M by forfeit; 126—Samuel Costello M d. Kyle Graybill 10-3; 132—Matthew Mears A p. Will Gandy (3:59); 138—Tyler Sheeler M by forfeit; 145—Pablo Molina M by forfeit; 152—Isael Serra M by forfeit; 160—Juan Lopez M p. Dibakar Biswas (3:05); 170—Michel St Juste A d. Robert Sheeler 13-1; 182—Anthony Gerace M p. Darlin Melendez (1:26); 195—Samuel Epstein p. Fidel Johnson (:10); 220—Christopher Campbell M p. Jalin Perez (1:47); 285—Shaquan Henry M by forfeit.
Records—NA.
Cinnaminson 49,
Mainland Reg. 27
106—Charles Provido M p. Alexzander Ramos-Canche (2:38); 113—Harry Franks M p. Christopher White (2:14); 120—Javion Waters C d. Michael Gerace md. 12-0; 126—Alexander Marter C p. Samuel Costello (3:18); 132—Jack Florkowski C p. Will Gandy (1:18); 138—Nick Schuler C p. Tyler Sheeler (1:09); 145—Michael Florkowski C p. Pablo Molina (:26); 152—Conlan J Holt C p. Isael Serra (3:01); 160—Juan Lopez M p. Isaiah L Ruiz (3:27); 170—Robert Sheeler M d. Joe Balboni 11-8; 182—Colton A Urwiler C p. Anthony Gerace (3:36); 195—Bora Kumas C d. Samuel Epstein 3-0; 220—Jacob Clark C p. Christopher Campbell (5:14); 285—Shaquan Henry M p. Matheus Da Silva (:35).
Records—NA.
Mainland Reg. 54,
Cedar Creek 27
106—Zachary Podolnick M p. John Hagaman (1:41); 113—Harry Franks M p. River Aponte (:47); 120—Thomas Prychka C p. Michael Gerace (1:36); 126—Josh Maldonado C d. Samuel Costello 8-5; 132—Will Gandy M by forfeit; 138—Oscar Perez C p. Tyler Sheeler (1:16); 145—Nimil Shah C p. Pablo Molina (:44); 152—Isael Serra M by forfeit; 160—Miguel Perez C p. Robert Sheeler (1:52); 170—Juan Lopez M p. Antonoio Guercioni (1:01); 182—Anthony Gerace M p. Angel Martinez (1:29); 195—Samuel Epstein M by forfeit; 220—Christopher Campbell M p. Nur Ibn Al-Islam (:36); 285—Shaquan Henry M by forfeit. Records—NA.
Cedar Creek 57,
Atlantic City 18
106—John Hagaman C by forfeit; 113—River Aponte C by forfeit; 120—Thomas Prychka C by forfeit; 126—Josh Maldonado C d. Kyle Graybill 9-6; 132—Matthew Mears A p. Anthony Morales (:46); 138—Oscar Perez C by forfeit; 145—Aiden Sandfort D by forfeit; 152—Nimil Shah C by forfeit; 160—Miguel Perez D p. Dibakar Biswas (2:47); 170—Michel St Juste A p. Antnoio Guercioni (3:50); 182—Angel Martinez C p. Fidel Johnson (1:21); 195—Darlin Melendez A by forfeit; 220—Nur Ibn Al-Islam C p. Jalin Perez (2:50); 285—double forfeit.
Records—NA.
Match began at this weight
