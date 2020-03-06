ATLANTIC CITY — Three local wrestlers punched their tickets Friday to the state individual wrestling tournament finals at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
Mainland Regional’s Amirah Giorgianni (180 pounds) and Lower Cape May Regional’s Joelle Klein (215) won semifinals in their respective girls brackets to advance to Saturday’s title bouts.
Giorgianni won by disqualification over Delran’s Haylee Adorno, and Klein beat New Brunswick’s Donna Walker with a 3-0 decision. Giorgianni will face New Brunswick’s Kerly Borbo for the 180-pound championship. Klein will take on West Orange’s Sandra Guerrero.
On the boys side, JT Cornelius gave Southern Regional a state finalist for the second year in a row. He won a 3-1 sudden victory over Dwight Morrow’s Hector Lebron.
Southern’s Robert Woodcock was just seconds away from earning a spot in the 160 title bout, but he lost a 5-4 decision to Delbarton’s Dante Stefanelli.
St. Augustine’s Mike Misita lost to Camden Catholic’s Martin Cosgrove on a 6-5 decision in the 195 semifinals.
Woodcock and Misita can place no lower than sixth at the tournament.
The top eight finishers reach the podium.
Woodcock, a senior, fell behind 2-0 early in the first period but kept the bout close before taking a 4-3 lead on a reversal with a minute left in the third. Stefanelli scored on an equalizing escape shortly after, and then pulled off another escape with 5 seconds left to advance to the 160 final.
“I think he’s wrestled really well,” Southern coach Dan Roy said of Woodcock. “He’s had a really good tournament all the way through. It’s just unfortunate that that happened. I feel he’s good enough to be in the finals.”
Woodcock was scheduled to wrestle later Friday night against Rumson Fair-Haven’s Shay Addison for a spot in Saturday’s third-place bout. That match ended too late for this edition.
Misita was the No. 2 seed at 195. His match also came down to the wire.
Trailing 4-3, Cosgrove managed a takedown and an escape late in the third period to take a 6-4 lead with 30 seconds left. Misita scored on an escape to pull within one but ran out of time.
“I wasn’t moving my feet enough,” said Misita, 17, of Williamstown. “My feet kind of were slow, and he kept getting to my legs.”
The two friends had a full embrace after the tightly contested bout.
“It was a good match, and Martin’s a good friend of mine,” Misita said. “We work out a lot together, and that’s the just the way it goes.”
Misita, like Woodcock, competed in a consolation match later Friday for a spot in the third-place bout.
Two other local wrestlers locked up spots on Saturday’s podium.
Southern’s Eddie Hummel had a long day on the mat Friday. The 138-pounder lost his opening bout Thursday afternoon, dropping him to the first round of wrestlebacks. Starting with a 17-10 decision Thursday night, Hummel rattled off five straight wins to earn a spot on the podium.
On Friday, Hummel won by a first-period pin, an 8-3 decision and a 3-1 sudden victory to lock up a podium finish. He won a 6-3 tiebreaker in the consolation quarterfinals, and the lowest he can finish is sixth place. His final match Friday ended too late for this edition.
Barnegat 285-pounder Griffin Jackstadt lost his quarterfinal match and rebounded with a 9-6 decision in the wrestleback round. But he dropped a 3-1 decision in the wrestleback quarterfinals and will wrestle for seventh place Saturday morning against North Hunterdon’s Liam Akers.
Staff writer John Russo contributed to this story.
106-pound second-round wrestlebacks
106: Jack Zaleski (Middletown South) p. Hunter Lensi (Belvidere), 1:33; Angelo Messina (Freehold Boro) d. Dominic Tafuri (Cedar Grove), 15-10; Taisei Kurachi (River Dell) d. Nick Cottone (Shawnee), 5-1; Jared Brunner (Eastern) md. Joseph Giordano (St. John Vianney), 10-2; D`Amani Almodovar (St. Augustine Prep) md. Max Martinez (Pascack Hills), 14-2; Tyler Vazquez (Delbarton) tf. Michael Campanaro (West Morris Central), 6:00, 17-1; Aiden Wallace (Bergen Catholic) md. Justin Murray (Toms River South), 10-2; Harrison Gordon (Marlboro) d. Amajuwan Murray (Rahway), 11-5.
113-pound second-round wrestlebacks
113: Jackson Sichelstiel (Paulsboro) d. Aiden Shaughnessy (Rumson-Fair Haven), 9-6; Kaelan Francois (Rahway) d. James Day (Phillipsburg), 8-1; Brady Conlin (Williamstown) d. Cross Wasilewski (Delbarton), 2-1; Desmond Pleasant (Piscataway) d. David Rubin (Matawan), 6-2; Aaron Kurzer (Montville) d. Michael Rodriguez (Becton), 4-0; Cole Meyer (Wall) by forfeit over Donovan Chavis (St. Peter`s Prep); Clayton Utter (High Point) d. Matt DiGennaro (River Dell), 4-2; Chris Tringali (West Morris Mendham) d. Demetri Poniros (Ocean Twp.), 3-2.
120-pound second-round wrestlebacks
120: Ethan Fernandez (Westwood) d. Patrick Adams (St. Peter`s Prep), 8-1; Jack Maida (Shore Regional) p. Daniel Haws (Lenape Valley), 3:31; Joey Lamparelli (Allentown) tf. Dean Savercool (Whippany Park), 3:25, 15-0; Jayson Scerbo (Southern Regional) d. Jack Bertha (West Morris Mendham), 4-2, sudden victory; Mike Tandurella (Don Bosco) d. Jaden Hinton (Clayton/Glassboro), 8-7; Mayson Harms (Roselle Park) md. David Ryerson (Mount Olive), 12-4; Shane Percelay (Pope John XXIII) md. Jasiah Queen (Elizabeth), 10-1; Patrick Phillips (Brearley/Dayton) d. Chase Casey (Camden Catholic), 6-0.
126-pound second-round wrestlebacks
126: Brandon Bowles (Scotch Plains-Fanwood) d. Nick Canonica (Hunterdon Central), 7-2; Nico Messina (Freehold Boro) d. Chris Dalmau (Rahway), 7-2; Thomas O`Keefe (Middletown North) d. Nicholas Diaz (St. John Vianney), 5-1; Michael Richardson (Brick Memorial) d. Evan Brown (Cherokee), 7-3; Devon Liebl (High Point) d. Tyler Sagi (Old Bridge), 13-9; Kamrin O`Neill (Matawan) d. Joe Fongaro (Boonton), 8-5; Drake Torrington (Robbinsville) by forfeit over Logan Mazzeo (Emerson/Park Ridge); Julian George (CBA) d. Nieko Malone (Howell), 5-3.
132-pound second-round wrestlebacks
132: Joseph Fiordaliso (Monroe) d. Connor Quinn (North Hunterdon), 6-3; Austin Jack (Jefferson Twp.) d. Cahil Love Jr. (Columbia), 7-6; Josh Gervey (High Point) d. Matt Hoelke (Highland Regional), 5-2; Brock Zurawski (St. Augustine Prep) p. Zach Weiner (Spotswood), 3:26; Jake Gentile (Kingsway) p. Zach Vasile (Marlboro), 0:51; Devon Capato (Ridge) d. Felix Lettini (St. Peter`s Prep), 8-7; Xavier Pena (Bound Brook) by forfeit over Zack Martinez (Elmwood Park); Tyler Pepe (Central Regional) d. Ryan Smith (Brick Memorial), 3-1.
138-pound second-round wrestlebacks
138: Garrett Stewart (Sparta) md. Connor Cortese (St. Peter`s Prep), 10-0; John Howe (Cherry Hill West) d. Darren Jones (West Essex), 4-0; Alex Poniros (Ocean Twp.) d. Eric Freeman (Paramus), 7-2; Tanner Peake (Hunterdon Central) d. Owen Disbrow (St. Thomas Aquinas), 3-1, sudden victory; James Rodriguez (Perth Amboy) d. Cody Walsh (Camden Catholic), 8-4; Cooper Pontelandolfo (Cherokee) d. Joshua Palacio (North Bergen), 4-2, sudden victory; Eddie Hummel (Southern Regional) p. Logan Waller (Colts Neck), 1:51; Conner Decker (Seton Hall) d. Ken Sherman (Holy Spirit), 4-3.
145-pound second-round wrestlebacks
145: Michael Dellagatta (St. Joe Regional-Montvale) d. Alejandro Leon (St. Peter`s Prep), 4-0; Nick Flamma (Washington Twp.) p. Maximus Parra (Bound Brook), 1:06; Dante Monaco (Camden Catholic) md. Ronald McCoy (Moorestown), 14-6; Connor Doherty (St. Thomas Aquinas) p. Colin Murray (Cranford), 4:36; Nicholas Franco (Paramus Catholic) d. Brett Buckingham (Highland Regional), 6-2; Jason Smith (Boonton) d. Justin Chrostowski (Butler), 10-4; Eli Shepard (West Morris Central) d. Cole Carroll (Seton Hall), 5-4; Tyler Barrett (CBA) d. Tyler Pizzi (Pascack Valley), 5-4.
152-pound second-round wrestlebacks
152: Anthony Romaniello (Hunterdon Central) d. James Romaine (Princeton), 8-2; Nicholas Vargas (Wall) d. Jack Murray (Watchung Hills Regional), 10-4; Ian McCabe (Monroe) p. Ryan Carey (Long Branch), 4:44; Colin Calvetti (Delbarton) d. Cole Velardi (Southern Regional), 5-2; Jared Schoppe (Delsea) p. Devin Iannelli (Northern Highlands), 1:54; Jurius Clark (Highland Regional) d. Dominick DeIntinis (Parsippany), 9-7; Brandon Teresa (Montville) md. Conner Vill (Gov. Livingston), 14-3; Alexander Martinez (Bound Brook) d. David DiPietro (Kingsway), 7-5.
160-pound second-round wrestlebacks
160: Nicholas Golden (Allentown) d. Luke Petaccia (Pascack Valley), 6-5; Norman Cella (Hunterdon Central) md. Christian Jimenez (Don Bosco), 15-4; Thomas Stigliano (Whippany Park) p. Anthony Spera (Mount Olive), 3:08; Alex Marshall (St. Augustine Prep) tf. Salvatore Mainiero (Nutley), 3:26, 16-0; Sabino Portella (Red Bank Catholic) p. Jack Wilt (Seton Hall), 5:53; Elijah Lugo (Wayne Valley) d. Luke Burns (Bernards), 5-4; Nathan Lapinski (Cherokee) d. Costantinos Pavlides (Eastern), 7-3; Nate Zastowny (Phillipsburg) md. AJ Puerto (Fair Lawn), 14-4.
170-pound second-round wrestlebacks
170: James Holder (North Hunterdon) p. Max Nock (Cranford), 2:59; Austin Raynor (Camden Catholic) d. Hunter Smith (Jackson Memorial), 5-3; Hunter Perez (Mount Olive) p. Ryan Bennett (Hamilton West), 2:51; Jacob Rodriguez (Clayton/Glassboro) d. Ki`zuran Casey (Plainfield), 5-1; AJ Fricchione (St. Joe Regional-Montvale) d. Nicholas Russo (Parsippany Hills), 7-5; Jack Bernik (Northern Valley-Old Tappan) p. Victor Wladica (Holmdel), 5:50; Jacob Vega (Carteret) p. Jacob Luciani (Butler), 2:43; Alexi Giordano (St. Joe-Hammonton) d. George Rhodes (Absegami), 3-2.
182-pound second-round wrestlebacks
182: Noah Putney (Clayton/Glassboro) p. Anthony Moscatello (Mount Olive), 0:54; Michael Conrad (Montville) d. Jamel Miles-Benjamin (Paulsboro), 10-3; Gavin Shields (West Deptford) d. Nathaniel Fossett (North Hunterdon), 10-5; Nicholas Lodato (Piscataway) md. Ben LoParo (Southern Regional), 19-6; Nicholas Aquilano (Raritan) d. Zachary Andruchowitz (Bloomfield), 1-0; Jack Stoll (Pope John XXIII) p. Jahman McNeil (Bound Brook), 1:42; Brett MacMath (Bridgewater/Raritan) md. Brycen Mafaro (Kittatinny), 12-4; Kevin Pandorf (Kingsway) d. Cassey Allen (Emerson/Park Ridge), 5-2.
195-pound second-round wrestlebacks
195: Kenneth Koenig (Colts Neck) md. Deren Cercioglu (Paramus Catholic), 11-1; Gavin Claro (Manalapan) md. John Dalmass (Moorestown), 9-0; Mikal Taylor (Absegami) d. Gianluca Birnbaum (Hanover Park), 7-2; Marcus Hebron (Lower Cape May) d. Alex Kostantas (Pascack Hills), 12-8; Patrick O`Dwyer (Long Branch) d. John Dusza (Watchung Hills Regional), 10-7; Daniel Pereira (West Orange) d. Gavin Camoia (Mount Olive), 9-7; Gunnar Nystedt (River Dell) d. Thomas Sherlock (Williamstown), 8-2; Luke Tilton (Highland Park) p. John Fiore (Bergen Catholic), 4:57.
220-pound second-round wrestlebacks
220: Tracey Taylor (Long Branch) d. Tony Thompson (Buena), 3-2; Remy Brancato (Bergen Catholic) md. Cole Zydel (Pope John XXIII), 12-2; Max Acciardi (Paramus Catholic) p. Jordan Campbell (Middlesex), 3:20; Ameir Pittman (Burlington City) d. Gage Horvath (Phillipsburg), 3-2, ultimate tiebreaker; Michael Nakano (Toms River North) md. Joseph Porcaro (Sayreville), 14-4; Cody Thurston (West Deptford) by forfeit over Bryan Bonilla (Hightstown); Tom Goetz (Gateway/Woodbury) tf. Nnamdi James (Franklin), 5:16, 17-2; Michael Pavlinetz (Holmdel) md. Christian Cacciabaudo (Hopewell Valley), 10-2.
285-pound second-round wrestlebacks
285: Liam Akers (North Hunterdon) d. Justin Lockwood (Kinnelon), 7-4; Liam Buday (Point Pleasant Beach) d. Nick Sannino (Ocean City), 7-3; Thomas Lidondici (Colts Neck) p. Brenden Hansen (Hightstown), 0:16; Joseph Teresi (Ocean Twp.) p. Cody Cruts (Phillipsburg), 2:43; Tyler McCatharn (Warren Hills) p. Keshon Davila (New Brunswick), 3:09; Jack Dunn (Washington Twp.) d. Richard Hererra (Somerville), 3-2; John O`Donnell (Toms River North) d. Brad Galassi (Jackson Memorial), 7-1; Jakob Shapiro (Fair Lawn) p. Michael Alfonso (Garfield), 3:16.
106-pound quarterfinals
106: Luke Stanich (Roxbury) d. Nico Calello (Watchung Hills Regional), 5-2; Evan Mougalian (Kinnelon) md. John Hildebrandt (Williamstown), 10-2; Evan Tallmadge (Brick Twp.) d. Conor Collins (Southern Regional), 7-3; Anthony Santaniello (Brick Memorial) md. Brett Redner (Butler), 10-0.
113-pound quarterfinals
113: Kelly Dunnigan (Don Bosco) p. Samuel Kotch (Cinnaminson), 0:50; Cooper Stewart (Sparta) d. Ryan Rosenthal (Toms River North), 4-3; Joseph Cangro (Bergen Catholic) d. Ty Whalen (Clearview), 6-0; Tyler Klinsky (Middletown North) tf. Garrett Totten (Northern Burlington), 4:46, 21-6.
120-pound quarterfinals
120: Dean Peterson (St. John Vianney) d. Georgio Mazzeo (Paulsboro), 7-0; Nick Kayal (Bergen Catholic) md. Nathan Fitt (Newton), 12-2; Vincent Santaniello (Brick Memorial) d. Matt DeStefanis (Randolph), 4-2, tiebreaker; Nick Babin (Emerson/Park Ridge) md. Fred Luchs (Middletown North), 10-0.
126-pound quarterfinals
126: Eddie Ventresca (Pope John XXIII) md. Luke Hoerle (Westfield), 13-0; McKenzie Bell (Kingsway) md. Sean Rendeiro (St. Peter`s Prep), 9-1; Robert Howard (Bergen Catholic) d. Alex Almeyda (St. Joe Regional-Montvale), 7-1; Nicholas Nardone (Delbarton) p. Andre Ruiz (Bogota/Ridgefield Park), 3:27.
132-pound quarterfinals
132: Joey Olivieri (Hanover Park) d. Michael Conklin (Toms River East), 9-5; Justin Bierdumpfel (St. Joe Regional-Montvale) d. Spencer Stewart (Sparta), 4-1; Anthony White (South Plainfield) d. Simon Ruiz (Delbarton), 5-3, sudden victory; Dylan Cedeno (Bergen Catholic) d. Jack Nies (Ocean Twp.), 7-1.
138-pound quarterfinals
138: Jacob Perez-Eli (Paulsboro) d. Ryan Zimmerman (Long Branch), 4-2; William Grater (Bergen Catholic) d. Billy Talmadge (High Point), 8-2; Anthony Clark (Delbarton) d. Hunter Gandy (Woodstown), 3-2; Michael Cetta (St. Joe Regional-Montvale) d. Al De Santis (Shore Regional), 5-1.
145-pound quarterfinals
145: Andrew Clark (Collingswood) d. Max Brignola (Rumson-Fair Haven), 4-3; Gabe Onorato (Paulsboro) d. Tim Spatola (Delsea), 5-2; Andrew Troczynski (Delbarton) d. Kaya Sement (Pope John XXIII), 4-1; Colton Washleski (Hunterdon Central) d. Dakota Morris (Kingsway), 8-3.
152-pound quarterfinals
152: Dylan Weaver (Lyndhurst/North Arlington) d. Michael McGhee (Shore Regional), 9-4; Nick Boggiano (Toms River North) d. Stefano Sgambellone (St. Joe Regional-Montvale), 5-0; Aaron Ayzerov (Paramus) p. Alex Strashinsky (Bergen Catholic), 4:19; Brandon Mooney (Camden Catholic) d. Mathew Garcia (Pope John XXIII), 3-2.
160-pound quarterfinals
160: Dante Stefanelli (Delbarton) d. Blake Bahna (Watchung Hills Regional), 5-2; Robert Woodcock (Southern Regional) d. Harrison Hinojosa (Camden Catholic), 3-0; Brian Soldano (High Point) p. Shay Addison (Rumson-Fair Haven), 3:08; Matt Benedetti (Manalapan) d. Nate Camiscioli (Bergen Catholic), 3-2.
170-pound quarterfinals
170: Shane Reitsma (Howell) d. Luke Benedict (Haddonfield), 1-0; Jack Kelly (Rumson-Fair Haven) p. Marcus Petite (Piscataway), 1:05; Noah Fox (Montville) d. Kieran Calvetti (Delbarton), 8-5; Connor O`Neill (DePaul) md. Colin Loughney (West Morris Central), 10-0.
182-pound quarterfinals
182: John Poznanski (Colonia) p. Blake Clayton (St. John Vianney), 2:14; Joe Colon (Brick Memorial) d. Jason Sherlock (Point Pleasant Beach), 8-3; Jacob Whitworth (Wall) d. Isaac Dean (Shawnee), 7-3; Luke Rada (Colts Neck) d. Benjamin Liss (Fair Lawn), 6-4.
195-pound quarterfinals
195: Luke Chakonis (Delbarton) d. Thomas Renna (South Plainfield), 5-2; David Szuba (Brick Memorial) d. Kyle Epperly (Jackson Memorial), 11-8; Martin Cosgrove (Camden Catholic) d. Michael Massa (Seton Hall), 3-1; Mike Misita (St. Augustine Prep) d. Tommy Goodwin (Pequannock), 6-0.
220-pound quarterfinals
220: Kyle Jacob (Paramus) d. Robert Damerjian (Moorestown), 5-0; Zane Coles (Pitman) md. Joshua Darisme (Rahway), 11-1; Michael Toranzo (St. Joe Regional-Montvale) d. Gage Armijo (West Morris Mendham), 8-5; P.J. Casale (Delbarton) tf. Jackson Crawn (Kittatinny), 4:26, 15-0.
285-pound quarterfinals
285: Justin Wright (Howell) d. Bardhyl Gashi (West Essex), 3-2, tiebreaker; Jim Mullen (St. Joe Regional-Montvale) md. Moses Olowoopejo (Elizabeth), 8-0; Hector Lebron (Dwight Morrow) d. Griffin Jackstadt (Barnegat), 3-2, ultimate tiebreaker; JT Cornelius (Southern Regional) d. Marcus Estevez (Franklin), 8-2.
106-pound third-round wrestlebacks
106: Jack Zaleski (Middletown South) p. Angelo Messina (Freehold Boro), 1:15; Jared Brunner (Eastern) d. Taisei Kurachi (River Dell), 7-4; Tyler Vazquez (Delbarton) d. D`Amani Almodovar (St. Augustine Prep), 5-0; Aiden Wallace (Bergen Catholic) md. Harrison Gordon (Marlboro), 8-0.
113-pound third-round wrestlebacks
113: Kaelan Francois (Rahway) d. Jackson Sichelstiel (Paulsboro), 3-0; Brady Conlin (Williamstown) d. Desmond Pleasant (Piscataway), 10-6; Cole Meyer (Wall) d. Aaron Kurzer (Montville), 6-5; Clayton Utter (High Point) d. Chris Tringali (West Morris Mendham), 3-1.
120-pound third-round wrestlebacks
120: Ethan Fernandez (Westwood) p. Jack Maida (Shore Regional), 5:44; Joey Lamparelli (Allentown) d. Jayson Scerbo (Southern Regional), 14-7; Mike Tandurella (Don Bosco) d. Mayson Harms (Roselle Park), 3-0; Shane Percelay (Pope John XXIII) d. Patrick Phillips (Brearley/Dayton), 5-0.
126-pound third-round wrestlebacks
126: Nico Messina (Freehold Boro) d. Brandon Bowles (Scotch Plains-Fanwood), 9-4; Thomas O`Keefe (Middletown North) d. Michael Richardson (Brick Memorial), 2-1; Devon Liebl (High Point) md. Kamrin O`Neill (Matawan), 14-6; Julian George (CBA) d. Drake Torrington (Robbinsville), 4-3.
132-pound thirdround wrestlebacks
132: Austin Jack (Jefferson Twp.) d. Joseph Fiordaliso (Monroe), 4-2; Josh Gervey (High Point) d. Brock Zurawski (St. Augustine Prep), 2-0, sudden victory; Jake Gentile (Kingsway) d. Devon Capato (Ridge), 10-5; Tyler Pepe (Central Regional) d. Xavier Pena (Bound Brook), 9-4.
138-pound third-round wrestlebacks
138: Garrett Stewart (Sparta) d. John Howe (Cherry Hill West), 11-6; Tanner Peake (Hunterdon Central) md. Alex Poniros (Ocean Twp.), 10-2; James Rodriguez (Perth Amboy) d. Cooper Pontelandolfo (Cherokee), 10-8, sudden victory; Eddie Hummel (Southern Regional) d. Conner Decker (Seton Hall), 8-3.
145-pound third-round wrestlebacks
145: Michael Dellagatta (St. Joe Regional-Montvale) p. Nick Flamma (Washington Twp.), 0:57; Dante Monaco (Camden Catholic) d. Connor Doherty (St. Thomas Aquinas), 7-6; Jason Smith (Boonton) d. Nicholas Franco (Paramus Catholic), 3-2; Eli Shepard (West Morris Central) d. Tyler Barrett (CBA), 6-2.
152-pound third-round wrestlebacks
152: Anthony Romaniello (Hunterdon Central) d. Nicholas Vargas (Wall), 4-0; Colin Calvetti (Delbarton) d. Ian McCabe (Monroe), 3-2; Jared Schoppe (Delsea) d. Jurius Clark (Highland Regional), 6-1; Alexander Martinez (Bound Brook) d. Brandon Teresa (Montville), 4-3.
160-pound third-round wrestlebacks
160: Norman Cella (Hunterdon Central) d. Nicholas Golden (Allentown), 4-2, sudden victory; Thomas Stigliano (Whippany Park) d. Alex Marshall (St. Augustine Prep), 2-1, sudden victory; Sabino Portella (Red Bank Catholic) d. Elijah Lugo (Wayne Valley), 8-6, sudden victory; Nathan Lapinski (Cherokee) d. Nate Zastowny (Phillipsburg), 6-5.
170-pound third-round wrestlebacks
170: James Holder (North Hunterdon) md. Austin Raynor (Camden Catholic), 18-6; Jacob Rodriguez (Clayton/Glassboro) md. Hunter Perez (Mount Olive), 17-4; AJ Fricchione (St. Joe Regional-Montvale) md. Jack Bernik (Northern Valley-Old Tappan), 17-9; Jacob Vega (Carteret) d. Alexi Giordano (St. Joe-Hammonton), 9-3.
182-pound third-round wrestlebacks
182: Michael Conrad (Montville) p. Noah Putney (Clayton/Glassboro), 5:30; Nicholas Lodato (Piscataway) d. Gavin Shields (West Deptford), 9-6; Jack Stoll (Pope John XXIII) p. Nicholas Aquilano (Raritan), 1:27; Kevin Pandorf (Kingsway) d. Brett MacMath (Bridgewater/Raritan), 7-6.
195-pound third-round wrestlebacks
195: Gavin Claro (Manalapan) d. Kenneth Koenig (Colts Neck), 7-6; Marcus Hebron (Lower Cape May) d. Mikal Taylor (Absegami), 6-2; Patrick O`Dwyer (Long Branch) d. Daniel Pereira (West Orange), 12-6; Luke Tilton (Highland Park) d. Gunnar Nystedt (River Dell), 4-2, sudden victory.
220-pound third-round wrestlebacks
220: Remy Brancato (Bergen Catholic) d. Tracey Taylor (Long Branch), 4-1, tiebreaker; Max Acciardi (Paramus Catholic) md. Ameir Pittman (Burlington City), 19-9; Cody Thurston (West Deptford) p. Michael Nakano (Toms River North), 3:06; Tom Goetz (Gateway/Woodbury) md. Michael Pavlinetz (Holmdel), 12-2.
285-pound third-round wrestlebacks
285: Liam Akers (North Hunterdon) p. Liam Buday (Point Pleasant Beach), 1:27; Thomas Lidondici (Colts Neck) p. Joseph Teresi (Ocean Twp.), 2:24; Jack Dunn (Washington Twp.) d. Tyler McCatharn (Warren Hills), 3-1, sudden victory; Jakob Shapiro (Fair Lawn) p. John O`Donnell (Toms River North), 1:41.
106-pound fourth-round wrestlebacks
106: Jack Zaleski (Middletown South) p. John Hildebrandt (Williamstown), 2:35; Jared Brunner (Eastern) d. Nico Calello (Watchung Hills Regional), 5-2; Tyler Vazquez (Delbarton) d. Brett Redner (Butler), 7-0; Aiden Wallace (Bergen Catholic) d. Conor Collins (Southern Regional), 4-2, sudden victory.
113-pound fourth-round wrestlebacks
113: Ryan Rosenthal (Toms River North) d. Kaelan Francois (Rahway), 7-6, tiebreaker; Brady Conlin (Williamstown) d. Samuel Kotch (Cinnaminson), 2-1; Garrett Totten (Northern Burlington) md. Cole Meyer (Wall), 11-2; Ty Whalen (Clearview) d. Clayton Utter (High Point), 11-4.
120-pound fourth-round wrestlebacks
120: Ethan Fernandez (Westwood) d. Nathan Fitt (Newton), 9-2; Joey Lamparelli (Allentown) d. Georgio Mazzeo (Paulsboro), 2-1; Fred Luchs (Middletown North) d. Mike Tandurella (Don Bosco), 11-7, tiebreaker; Shane Percelay (Pope John XXIII) d. Matt DeStefanis (Randolph), 2-1.
126-pound fourth-round wrestlebacks
126: Nico Messina (Freehold Boro) d. Sean Rendeiro (St. Peter`s Prep), 12-8; Luke Hoerle (Westfield) d. Thomas O`Keefe (Middletown North), 6-3; Andre Ruiz (Bogota/Ridgefield Park) d. Devon Liebl (High Point), 6-2; Alex Almeyda (St. Joe Regional-Montvale) p. Julian George (CBA), 1:46.
132-pound fourth-round wrestlebacks
132: Austin Jack (Jefferson Twp.) d. Spencer Stewart (Sparta), 3-2; Josh Gervey (High Point) d. Michael Conklin (Toms River East), 5-4; Jack Nies (Ocean Twp.) d. Jake Gentile (Kingsway), 4-1; Simon Ruiz (Delbarton) d. Tyler Pepe (Central Regional), 6-2.
138-pound fourth-round wrestlebacks
138: Billy Talmadge (High Point) d. Garrett Stewart (Sparta), 7-3; Ryan Zimmerman (Long Branch) d. Tanner Peake (Hunterdon Central), 5-2; Al DeSantis (Shore Regional) d. James Rodriguez (Perth Amboy), 5-3; Eddie Hummel (Southern Regional) d. Hunter Gandy (Woodstown), 3-1, sudden victory.
145-pound fourth-round wrestlebacks
145: Michael Dellagatta (St. Joe Regional-Montvale) d. Tim Spatola (Delsea), 5-0; Max Brignola (Rumson-Fair Haven) d. Dante Monaco (Camden Catholic), 11-8; Dakota Morris (Kingsway) d. Jason Smith (Boonton), 10-4; Kaya Sement (Pope John XXIII) p. Eli Shepard (West Morris Central), 1:20.
152-pound fourth-round wrestlebacks
152: Stefano Sgambellone (St. Joe Regional-Montvale) d. Anthony Romaniello (Hunterdon Central), 8-6; Colin Calvetti (Delbarton) d. Michael McGhee (Shore Regional), 3-2; Jared Schoppe (Delsea) md. Mathew Garcia (Pope John XXIII), 15-6; Alex Strashinsky (Bergen Catholic) md. Alexander Martinez (Bound Brook), 15-3.
160-pound fourth-round wrestlebacks
160: Norman Cella (Hunterdon Central) d. Harrison Hinojosa (Camden Catholic), 4-2; Blake Bahna (Watchung Hills Regional) p. Thomas Stigliano (Whippany Park), 3:14; Nate Camiscioli (Bergen Catholic) p. Sabino Portella (Red Bank Catholic), 0:46; Shay Addison (Rumson-Fair Haven) d. Nathan Lapinski (Cherokee), 5-2.
170-pound fourth-round wrestlebacks
170: Marcus Petite (Piscataway) p. James Holder (North Hunterdon), 4:31; Luke Benedict (Haddonfield) d. Jacob Rodriguez (Clayton/Glassboro), 5-1; Colin Loughney (West Morris Central) d. AJ Fricchione (St. Joe Regional-Montvale), 6-5; Jacob Vega (Carteret) by forfeit over Kieran Calvetti (Delbarton).
182-pound fourth-round wrestlebacks
182: Jason Sherlock (Point Pleasant Beach) d. Michael Conrad (Montville), 5-4; Blake Clayton (St. John Vianney) p. Nicholas Lodato (Piscataway), 0:42; Benjamin Liss (Fair Lawn) md. Jack Stoll (Pope John XXIII), 13-3; Kevin Pandorf (Kingsway) d. Isaac Dean (Shawnee), 3-2.
195-pound fourth-round wrestlebacks
195: Kyle Epperly (Jackson Memorial) p. Gavin Claro (Manalapan), 1:37; Thomas Renna (South Plainfield) p. Marcus Hebron (Lower Cape May), 2:33; Patrick O`Dwyer (Long Branch) d. Tommy Goodwin (Pequannock), 3-1, sudden victory; Michael Massa (Seton Hall) d. Luke Tilton (Highland Park), 8-1.
220-pound fourth-round wrestlebacks
220: Joshua Darisme (Rahway) d. Remy Brancato (Bergen Catholic), 2-1, ultimate tiebreaker; Robert Damerjian (Moorestown) d. Max Acciardi (Paramus Catholic), 8-3; Cody Thurston (West Deptford) d. Jackson Crawn (Kittatinny), 5-0; Gage Armijo (West Morris Mendham) p. Tom Goetz (Gateway/Woodbury), 0:57.
285-pound fourth-round wrestlebacks
285: Liam Akers (North Hunterdon) d. Moses Olowoopejo (Elizabeth), 8-1; Bardhyl Gashi (West Essex) p. Thomas Lidondici (Colts Neck), 3:21; Marcus Estevez (Franklin) p. Jack Dunn (Washington Twp.), 1:32; Griffin Jackstadt (Barnegat) d. Jakob Shapiro (Fair Lawn), 9-6.
Girls semifinals - 100, 107 and 114
100: Sydney Petzinger (Parsippany) d. Alisa Safforld (Belleville), 3-1; Ava Rose (Princeton) p. Isabella Santos (Elizabeth), 1:18.
107: Johnae Drumright (Trenton Central) d. Randi Miley (High Point Regional), 5-4; Ayres (Princeton) d. Izabella Frezzo (Henry P. Becton Regional), 4-2.
114: Kira Pipkins (Bloomfield) p. Samantha Larsen (Wallkill Valley Regional), 4:42; Katrina Kling (Warren Hills Regional) p. Tatiana Walker (Pennsauken), 5:19.
Girls semifinals - 121, 128 and 135
121: Noran Elmahroukey (New Providence) p. Courtney Hoff (Warren Hills Regional), 2:24; Kalli Roskos (Delran) d. Emily Klein (Paramus), 4-0.
128: Stephanie Andrade (Hunterdon Central) tf. Kyara Montoya (Morris Hills), 5:41, 19-4; Avery Meyers (Jackson Memorial) d. Amanda Connors (Northern Highlands), 10-4.
135: Gabby Miller (Monroe Township) p. Carley Anderson (Mount Olive), 5:22; Emma Matera (Delran) p. Skyelar Smith (Jackson Memorial), 5:36.
Girls semifinals - 143, 151 and 161
143: Jordyn Katz (Jackson Memorial) p. Lilly Ahrendt (High Point), 1:53; Alexis Rosano (Overbrook) p. Jayla Hahn (Central Regional), 5:44.
151: Precious Opara (West Orange) p. Goodness Okoro (Newark Collegiate Charter), 1:03; Jesse Johnson (Manalapan) p. Sophia Lombardo (High Point), 2:49.
161: Jewel Gonzalez (Phillipsburg) p. Kierra Hubmaster (Kittatinny Regional), 2:49; Amanda Pace (North Bergen) md. Olivia Heyer (Kingsway Regional), 12-2.
Girls semifinals - 180 and 215
180: Kerly Borbor (New Brunswick) p. Lacey Hums (High Point), 1:20; Amirah Giorgianni (Mainland Regional) won by disqualification over Haylee Adorno (Delran).
215: Sandra Guerrero (West Orange) p. Valery Alcantara (Perth Amboy), 3:15; Joelle Klein (Lower Cape May Regional) d. Donna Walker (New Brunswick), 3-0.
