As the Southern Regional High School field hockey center midfielder, senior Maitland Demand played from end to end. Offensively, Demand became Southern’s all-time scoring champion, and her all-around game led the Rams to an 18-3 season in 2019.
Demand, a senior and four-year starter, scored a school-record 36 goals and had nine assists this fall, and her 87 career goals is also a Southern record. She scored at least one goal in all but four games this season, leading the Rams to their third straight Shore Conference A South championship.
Demand is The Press 2019 Field Hockey Player of the Year.
“Really? That’s amazing, thank you so much,” said Demand, a 17-year-old Waretown resident, upon hearing of her selection. “Our seniors, not just me, led the way and our younger girls stepped up. Our communication was amazing. We had a very good season, and they were all my best friends.”
Demand’s 36 goals broke the Southern single-season record of 29 by Brittany Angellella in 2002. The 87 goals eclipsed the mark of 69 by Jennifer Rudman in 1979.
“Getting the scoring records is such an honor,” Demand said. “It’s been quite few years before they were broken. I did a little research. For me now to have that honor is unbelievable.”
Southern coach Jenna Lombardo said Demand was not just a scorer, but was involved in all parts of the Rams’ game. Demand scored at least once in each Shore Conference A South game and had eight multi-goal games as Southern went 14-0 in the division.
“Maitland is not only a great player, but she’s also a great leader,” Lombardo said. “She has tremendous skills and great scoring ability, but she’s also a great representation of what a leader should be. She was pretty much everywhere on the field, such as offensive and defensive corners. She was totally involved with the team, not just getting a lot of goals.”
Demand will play next year for the University of Louisville, an NCAA Division I power in the ACC. The Cardinals (16-6) reached the NCAA quarterfinals this fall before losing 2-1 on a shootout to Boston College.
“It was great for our younger girls to see how Maitland’s hard work paid off for her,” Lombardo said. “They see that it’s possible for themselves. She does everything at full speed, even in practice. That’s why she plays so well in the actual game.”
Louisville, No. 6 in the final NCAA ranking, beat seven ranked teams this season and will lose only four seniors.
“I’m so excited to get there and be part of the team,” Demand said. “Playing at that higher level of field hockey is going to be amazing.”
But Demand said that leaving Southern field hockey will be bittersweet.
“The team has been my entire world for four years, and it was great to be a senior leader,” Demand said. “Me and Erika Barbera, the other captain, gave advice to the younger players and they took it all in.”
Coach of the Year
Lower Cape May Regional coach Anne Bracken led the Caper Tigers to a 13-4-1 record and the program’s first South Jersey final appearance. Lower beat Barnegat 1-0 and Sterling 2-0 to reach the S.J. Group II final. The Caper Tigers lost 5-0 to West Deptford, No. 8 in The Press Elite 11’s final ranking, in the Group II sectional title game. Lower went 10-2 in the Cape-Atlantic League National Conference for second place, losing twice to 10th-ranked Middle Township.
“It feels pretty good. Thank you very much,” said Bracken upon learning of her selection. “Our seniors really stood out. When they were freshmen they scrimmaged the varsity and they tied. I knew they were a special group. But it wasn’t just the seniors, but the team as a whole. I want to thank Joann McLaughlin, the assistant coach and the head coach of girls lacrosse. I also want to thank the school and the administration.Their support has helped me to grow the program.”
Team of the Year
Southern Regional won its third straight Shore Conference A South championship at 14-0 and went 18-3 overall to earn Team of the Year honors. The Rams finished with a No. 5 ranking in The Press Elite 11. Twelve of Southern’s 18 victories came against teams that finished with winning records. The Rams scored 84 goals and gave up only nine, and never more than two in any game.
“This year we played team field hockey, nobody was in it for their personal stats,” Lombardo said. “There was no drama, no nonsense. We had the best senior leadership of any team I’ve coached. We played a very tough schedule, and we got the toughest out-of-division games we could possibly get.”
