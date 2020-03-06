Three Press-area high school wrestlers locked up spots on the podium at the state individual championships Friday afternoon at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
Southern Regional seniors Robert Woodcock and JT Cornelius are just one win away from wrestling for a state title. St. Augustine Prep's Mike Misita is the only Cape-Atlantic League wrestler still in the hunt for a championship as well.
Woodcock, Cornelius and Misita and place no lower than sixth. The top eight finishers reach the podium.
Woodock won his 160-pound quarterfinal with a 3-0 decision over Camden Catholic's Harrison Hinojosa. Cornelius looked strong on the way to an 8-2 decision over Marcus Estevez of Franklin.
Woodcock, the No. 5 seed, will face top-seeded Dante Stefanelli of Delbarton later Friday. Cornelius, the No. 7 seed, will face No. 14 Hector Lebron of Dwight Morrow.
Misita, the No. 2 seed at 195 pounds, continued his collision course for a rematch with Delbarton's Luke Chakonis, the top seed. Misita won a 6-0 decision over Tommy Goodwin of Pequannock, and Chakonis moved on with a 5-2 decision.
Misita will next face Camden Catholic's Martin Cosgrove in the semifinals. If he advances to Saturday's final, he could have a rematch with Chakonis, who won a 6-4 sudden victory during the teams' state final last month.
Two other Press-area wrestlers had quarterfinals but lost.
Southern's Conor Collins lost a 7-3 decision to Brick Township's Evan Tallmadge at 106. Barnegat's Griffin Jackstadt lost a 3-2 overtime decision to Lebron at 285.
On the girls side, Mainland Regional’s Amirah Giorgianni will wrestle Delran’s Haylee Adorno in the 180-pound semifinal, and Lower Cape May Regional’s Joelle Klein will wrestle New Brunswick’s Donna Walker in the 215-pound semifinal.
