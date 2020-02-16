The Southern Regional High School wrestling team beat Passaic County Technical Institute 63-6 in a Group V state semifinal match Sunday at RWJBarnabas Health Arena in Toms River.
The Rams (19-1), the defending state champions and ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11, got pins from Conor Collins (106), Leighton Fessman (145), Cole Velardi (152), Nolan Anderson (160), Robert Woodcock (170) and Ben LoParo (182).
Southern, the top seed, met second-seeded Manalapan on Sunday night for the state Group V title at the same site. Manalapan beat third-seeded Watchung Hills 39-36 in the other semifinal.
No. 4 Southern Regional 63,
Passaic County Tech 6
106—Conor Collins S p. Ricardo Balanzategui :33
113—Pat Iacoves S d. Steve Khunthanom-Perez 8-4
120—Jayson Serbo S d. Alex Vertedor 10-6
126—Laith PCT p. Nick Bennet :49
132—Matt Brielmeier S md. Rocco Panierino 13-3
138—Eddie Hummel S tf. Dylan Toy 20-5, 5:27
145—Leighton Fessman S p. Marcus Rivera 2:00
152—Cole Velardi S p. Anibal Sierra 1:03
160—Nolan Anderson S p. Lascelles Morrison 5:03
170—Robert Woodcock S p. Jamal Allan 4:11
182—Ben LoParo S p. Yousef Khalil :46
195—Stephen Jennings S d. Amir Higazy 4-2
220—JT Cornelius S d. Yosue Gomez 6-1
285—Jayden Smith S by forfeit
From Saturday
Northern Burlington 42,
Middle Township 27;
Cherry Hill East 41,
Middle Township 34
Middle Township 62,
Lindenwold 18
106—Nelson (1-2) forfeit L
113—Sgrignioli (2-1), p. CHE, forfeit L
120—Meltzer (1-2) p. L 3:00
126—Laboy (2-0) d. NB, p. CHE 4:45; Haas (1-0) forfeit L
132—Dugan (0-1); Middle Twp forfeit (0-1); Laboy (1-0) forfeit L
138—Gariano (2-1) d. NB 8-5, md. CHE 13-5
145—Licata (0-3)
152—Frame (1-2) d. L 12-11
160—K. Giulian (2-0) p. NB 0:45, D. che 11-5; Adelizzi (1-0) d. L 11-5
170—Adelizz (2-0) d. NB 5-4, d. CHE 18-11; K. Giulian (0-1)
182—D. Giulian (3-0) p. NB 2:53, p. CHE 1:20, forfeit L
195—Matthews (2-1) p. NB 2:45, forfeit L
220—Farro (2-0) p. CHE 4:25, p. L 2:54
285—Galati (1-2) p. L 1:52
Note—Middle Township senior Karl Giulian picked up his 100th career win.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.