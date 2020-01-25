OCEAN CITY — The first game of the 97.3 ESPN Girls Basketball Shootout on Saturday was an overtime thriller between Holy Spirit and Egg Harbor Township high schools.
The game at Dixie Howell Gymnasium at Ocean City High School was tied 12 times and there were 10 lead changes. Fans of both teams had plenty to cheer about.
Holy Spirit freshman guard Kira Murray hit a 3-pointer with 2 minutes, 36 second left to play in overtime to lead the Spartans to a 51-46 victory between Cape-Atlantic League interdivision opponents.
The score was tied at 46-46 at the end of regulation, and Spirit held EHT scoreless in the extra four minutes. Jules Lynch hit two free throws for the Spartans with 10.4 seconds left to seal the win.
Murray led all scorers with 19 points and had four steals. Lynch, a 5-foot-9 senior guard-forward, had 13 points and a team-high 10 rebounds. Sophia Pasquale added 10 points, six rebounds and four steals, and Melody Pugliese added a game-high seven assists.
"(The 3-pointer) felt great. I had a lot of confidence after that," said Murray, a 15-year-old Northfield resident. "We played well in the overtime and stayed ahead. We played together and won as a team. We're really improving, and a win like this is big for us."
Holy Spirit improved to 6-6, and Egg Harbor Township fell to 6-6.
"I couldn't be more proud of the way we fought today," Holy Spirit first-year coach Tim Whitworth said. "They gutted it out. We played at Millville last night (a 51-35 Holy Spirit win), got home late and had an early one today. It was really a gutsy win by our team.
"Kira Murray was fantastic today. That kid is a freshman, and she really plays well beyond her years. I'm super excited to have the opportunity to work with her the next couple years."
Both teams wasted no time in the first quarter, and EHT led 23-20 after eight minutes. EHT's Kierstyn Zinckgraf scored nine of her 14 points in the quarter, and Murray had nine for the Spartans.
"There were a lot of points in the first quarter, and then I think a lot of it had to do with the fact that we played last night, we had to slow the tempo down a bit," Whitworth said. "The way we got up and down the court in the first half is the way we want to play."
Lynch hit a field goal from the left side to make it 46-46 with two minutes left in regulation, and there was no more scoring until overtime.
Whitworth called Lynch a great leader for the Spartans, who had three freshmen and two sophomores see playing time.
"It feels great," said Lynch, a 17-year-old Absecon resident, of the win. "It builds confidence for our entire team moving forward. That's our fifth win in a row. We're going to have a lot of confidence after this one, especially winning in overtime. I felt like my team knows how to get it done. We know how to win that way. Our coach prepared us very well for that with the drills we do in practice in overtime situations."
Jayla Perdomo scored 14 points for the Eagles and had 10 rebounds. Zinckgraf had nine rebounds, and Madison Israel had six assists. Perdomo's basket from underneath with 22 seconds left in the second quarter put EHT up 35-29 at halftime.
"I thought the girls really worked hard. We had a lot of girls who contributed, which is good." EHT first-year coach Adam Swift said. "A lot of girls came in and gave us something. We came in a little shorthanded with some injuries, but the girls didn't use that as an excuse. That's a sign of good things to come.
"We're starting to have the confidence that every game we play, we should win and have a chance to win."
Egg Harbor Twp. 23 12 4 7 0 — 46
Holy Spirit 20 9 8 9 5 — 51
EHT—Perdomo 14, Davis 6, A. Zinckgraf 6, Israel 2, K. Zinckgraf 14, Hwang 2, Suarez 2.
HS—Murray 19, Florio 2, Pugliese 3, Pasquale 10, Lynch 13, A. Bell 4.
3-pointers—Lynch (2), Pugliese, Murray HS.
Records—EHT 6-6, Holy Spirit 6-6.
