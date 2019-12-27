Joe Glenn led Holy Spirit with 18 points and four steals in a 60-43 win over Friends Select in the Bill Osborn Memorial Bracket consolation game of the Boardwalk Basketball Classic in Wildwood on Friday.
Jahmir Smith scored 10 points, and Elijah Steward had eight points. Also for the Spartans (3-2), Gavin Gillespie and Henry Rovillard scored six points apiece, and Jack Cella, Christian Kalinowski and Daj’Mere Iannuzzio each had four points. Jack Rovillard had a team-high five rebounds.
For Friends Select (3-7), Mark Aaronson, Dean Wang and Quaye Agoyo scored 12 points apiece. Justin LaBrusciano added five points and Nick Hurwitz had two.
Friends Select: 2 12 8 21−43
Holy Spirit: 8 23 19 10−60
From Thursday
Ernie Troiano Sr. Memorial Showcase
Wildwood 63,
Lower Cape May Reg. 62
Wildwood beat Lower Cape May Township 63-62 in overtime by scoring five to Lower’s four.
Seamus Fynes scored 18 to lead Wildwood. Diante Miles contributed 11 and Ernie Troiano had 10.
Also scoring for the Warriors: Karl Brown (9); Max McGrath (8); Joel Robinson (4); Ethan Bruke (2); Miguel Claudio (1).
Tom Gault scored 24 for the Caper Tigers. Archie Lawler and Daymon Bencivengo had 12 each.
Also scoring for Lower: Jacob Bey (10); Jordan Pierce (4).
Wildwood: 15 7 10 26 5−63
Lower: 14 9 20 15 4−62
Tom Jorgensen Memorial Showcase
Maths Civics & Sciences 72,
Ocean City 49
Nisine Poplar topped all scorers with 32 points for Maths Civics & Sciences (6-1) in the Tom Jorgenson Memorial Showcase game, and Tvon Jones had 20 points and five steals.
Gannon Brady led Ocean City (1-2) with 14 points and Mike Rhodes added nine points and six rebounds. Tom Finnegan scored seven points and had six rebounds, Ben Hoag had seven points and three assists, and Will Drain had four points. Joe Repetti and Sam Burns each added three points, Brady Rauner had two.
Ocean City: 8 9 13 19−49
Maths Civics & Sciences: 18 15 23 16−72
Eastern Basketball Tournament
at Eastern Reg.
Eastern Reg. 53,
Cedar Creek 52
Eastern Regional (3-1) beat Cedar Creek (1-2) 53-52.
Noah Klinewski led Eastern with 21 points.
Najee Coursey scored 23 points for the Pirates. Colin Ems contributed 10. Zubair Lee and Noah Payne had nine each. Teddy Drinkwater and Nick Zellner both had two.
Cedar Creek: 13 7 9 23−52
Eastern: 14 18 8 13−53
Wolverine Tournament
at Woodstown
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
Woodstown 64,
Hammonton 39
Tyreek Husser scored 16 points for Woodstown (3-1).
Nick Panagopoylos led Hammonton (1-2) with seven points. Vincent Piantodosi and Ryan Bars both contributed six.
Also scoring for Hammonton: Isreal reyes (4); Mike Hamilton (4); Owen Mauriello (3); Chris Torres (2); J. Andoloro (2); Hill (2).
Woodstown: 13 20 16 15−64
Hammonton: 4 12 13 10−39
Haddonfield Holiday Tournament
Haddonfield 49,
Egg Harbor Twp. 39
Ben Cerrato scored 27 points for Haddonfield (2-1).
Carlos Lopez scored eight for the Eagles. Isiah Walsh contributed seven points.
JJ Germann and Ethan Dodd added six each.
Also scoring for Egg Harbor Township (1-1): Anthony Colon (5); DJ Germann (4); Isaiah Glenn (3).
EHT: 3 8 17 11−39
Haddonfield: 4 19 12 14−49
