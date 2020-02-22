Grace Speer scored 21 points to help the Atlantic County Institute of Technology girls basketball team defeat Gloucester Tech 56-41 Saturday in an interconference game.
Speer added six rebounds for ACIT (15-8). Jakyra Williams added 14 and Julianna Montero contributed 11. Cea’anai Jackson finished with 10.
The Gloucester County Institute of Technology fell to 11-14.
GCIT: 12 7 6 16−41
ACIT: 13 8 16 19−56
From Friday
Vineland 74,
Cumberland Reg. 50
MIkeyla Rivera scored 22 points for Vineland (5-16). Madison Ratliff added 19 and Egypt Owens finished with 13. Skylar Fowlkes (12), Julie Janetta (4), Samantha Jones (2) and Shayla Phillips (2) also scored.
Taleah Robinson led Cumberland Regional (7-16) with 34 ponits. Cioni Simmons had nine and Aniah Hitchens seven.
Cumberland: 15 9 14 12−50
Vineland: 16 15 24 19−74
Boys basketball
ACIT 59,
GCIT 56
Nurridin Abdul-Rahmann led the Atlantic County Institute of Technology (14-10) with 29 points. James Waugh added 18 and Ja’maine Davenport had seven. McRoodjerry Cesar and Jermaine Charles finished with two each. George Coles had one.
Gloucester Tech fell to 15-10.
GCIT: 8 12 16 20−56
ACIT: 9 22 18 10−59
Delsea Reg. 60,
Middle Twp. 45
Matt Marino scored 20 points for Middle Township (10-14). Charlie McNeal III contributed nine and Torey Harris finished with six. Billy Murphy (3), Miles Sapp (3), Jeremiah Camacho (2) and Gavin Aftanis (2) rounded out the points.
Delsea Regional improved to 16-8.
Delsea: 11 20 14 17−60
Middle: 8 13 7 17−45
From Friday
Cedar Creek 47,
Millville
Najee Coursey led Cedar Creek (13-9) with 18 points. Kyree Tinsley added 14. Mikey Stokes and Sean Snyder had four each. Isaiah Valentin (3), Aaron Richardson (2) and Tyree Burrell (2) also scored.
Colby Etter and Romaine Rhett scored 12 points each for Millville (9-13). Randy Butler finished with 10. Calem Bowman and Jabre Kearney had seven and three, respectively.
Millville: 16 13 8 7−44
Cedar Creek: 7 17 13 10−47
Barnegat 56,
Freehold Twp, 47
Jaxon Baker scored 19 points for Barnegat (18-6). Isaiah Gerena added 14. Logan Armstrong and Ty’zon Jackson finished with six each. Jared Krey and Brendan Revello both contributed five and Tyler Quinn had one.
Freehold Township fell to 11-13.
Barnegat: 11 11 14 20−56
Freehold: 9 6 18 14−47
Manchester Twp. 54,
Southern Reg. 50
Jay Silva scored 24 points for Southern Regional (15-9). Luke Infurna contributed 10 and Will Devane finished with eight.
Ben Ridgway had seven.
Manchester Township improved to 11-9.
Manchester: 8 8 16 22−54
Southern: 6 11 17 16−50
