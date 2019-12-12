Mike Spina won the 100 butterfly to help the Lacey Township High School boys swimming team to its first win of the season, beating Donovan Catholic 119-50 on Thursday in a Shore Conference B-South Division meet.
Spina swam the 100-yard butterfly in 1 minute, 2.16 seconds. He also helped the Lions (1-2) win the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.
Eric Burke won the 200 individual medley in 2:29.85.
Donovan Catholic fell to 1-1.
At Ocean County YMCA, yards
200 Medley Relay—L (Mike Spina, Quinton Reimer, Peter Vanderwerf, Lucas Whelan) 1:55.45; 200 Freestyle—Lucas Whelan L 2:08.47; 200 IM—Eric Burke L 2:29.85; 50 Freestyle—Jack Renaud D 24.27; 100 Butterfly—Mike Spina L 1:02.16; 100 Freestyle—Peter Vanderwerf L 56.09; 500 Freestyle—Vladimir Perez L 6:51.86; 200 Freestyle Relay—L (Eric Burke, Peter D’Adamo, Colton Connolly, Lucas Whelan) 1:47.3; 100 Backstroke—Peter Vanderwerf L 1:03.15; 100 Breaststroke—Quinton Reimer L 1:13.11; 400 Freestyle Relay—L (Eric Burke, Michael Spina, Peter Vanderwerf, Lucas Whelan) 3:59.28.
Records—Lacey 1-2, Donovan 1-1.
Girls bowling
ACIT 2, Clayton 1 : ACIT: Grace Foster (192 game, 516 series); Samantha Dangler (166 game, 462 series) C: Cameron Waligore (159 game, 428 series); Adrianna Fooks (115 game, 328 series)
Records—ACIT 3-0-1, Clayton 0-4-1.
Seneca 4, OLMA 0 : S: Delaney Insinga (186 game, 474 series); Annmarie Zack (184 game, 472 series) OLMA: Margaret Douglas (174 game, 302 series); Meadow Karpiak (124 game, 306 series)
Records—Seneca 4-1, OLMA 0-3.
Boys bowling
Clayton 3, ACIT 1 : C: Ryan Statnick (206 game, 561 series); Nathan Roedel (201 game, 564 series); ACIT: Pragyan Alemagarthapa (191 game, 507 series); Leo Raebiger (162 game, 450 series)
Records—Clayton 2-3, ACIT 0-4.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.