Holy Spirit High School wrestling coach Ralph Paolone earned his 100th career victory when the Spartans defeated Cedar Creek 66-18 in a Cape-Atlantic League Nation division match Tuesday.
The Spartans’ Ken Sherman pinned Oscar Perez in the second period (3 minutes, 05 seconds) at 138. Patrick Newman pinned the Pirates’ Nimil Shah at 145. The Spartans’ Kevin Mason pinned Josh Maldonado at 126.
Cedar Creek’s Alec Murdock pinned Joseph Sucharski 46 seconds into the first period at 132. Antnoio Guercioni pinned the Spartans’ Eric Martino 47 seconds into the first periods at 170.
106—John Hagaman CC by forfeit; 113— Gavin Paolone HS p. River Aponte CC (1:16); 120—Sal Palmeri HS p. Thomas Prychka CC (3:45); 126—Kevin Mason HS p. Josh Maldonado CC (4:02) ; 132—Alec Murdock CC p. Joseph Sucharski HS (0:46); 138—Ken Sherman HS p. Oscar Perez CC (3:05); 145—Patrick Newman HS p. Nimil Shah CC (3:18); 152—Johnny Flammer HS by forfeit; 160—Kolin Driscoll HS p. Miguel Perez CC (1:53) ; 170—Antnoio Guercioni CC p. Eric Martino HS (0:47); 182—Robert McDevitt HS p. Angel Martinez CC (1:22); 195—Nasir Regley HS p. Nur Ibn Al-Islam CC (2:55); 220—Joe McCauley HS by forfeit; 285— Jashon Teller HS by forfeit.
Records—NA.
Match began at 285 pounds.
Absegami 57,
Millville 21
106— Tyler Foulke A p. Greg Groover (1:06); 113— Sean Cowan A d. Matt Clemens 6-2; 120— John Devlin p. Miguel Centeno (0:44); 126— Frank Gargione A p. Demear Trammell (3:04); 132— Anthony Romero M p. Bhavya Rama (5:43); 138— Corbin Saul A p. Thomas Rowan (2:14); 145— Jared Mendell M by forfeit; 152— Connor Forand M p. Josh Satre (1:42); 160— Quinn McLaughlin A p. Michael Rios (0:32); 170— George Rhodes A p. Bishop Giddens (1:54); 182— Isaac Ingram A p. Justin Cieplenski (1:56); 195— Mikal Taylor A p. Edison Andino (1:54); 220— Rodney McNeill Jr. A p. Marlon Willis (2:42); 285— Jaydan Wright M d. Angel Gonzalez-Castillo 6-4.
Match began at 160 pounds
Shore Reg. 48,
Barnegat 21
106—Dante Powell B d. SR 7-5; 113—SR md. Jorge Ramos B 13-5; 120— SR p. Aidan Reister B 2:40; 126—SR p. Miguel Sendecki B 1:57; 132— SR p. Alizer Ruiz D 3:15; 138—Michael DiPianta B p. SR 1:59; 145—SR tf. Kevin Fazio B (20-4, 4:48); 152—SR tf. Hames circle B (18-3, 4:18); 160—SR d. Timothy Crudup B 3-2; 170—SR d. Mason Bayer B 10-7; 182— Rashidi Alleyne B p. SR 3:51; 195—SR md. Luis Salto Villanueva B 9-1; 220—SR by forfeit; 285—Griffin Jackstadt B p. SR 3:02.
Records—NA.
Match began at 160 pounds
