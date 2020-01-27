Holy Spirit High School graduate C.J. Barnes is having a fantastic senior season for the Moravian College men’s basketball team.
After 17 games, the 6-foot-3 guard from Egg Harbor Township is leading the team in scoring (17.2 points per game) and tied for second in rebounds (5.5 per game) for the Greyhounds (8-9). His scoring average was fourth in the Landmark Conference.
Barnes had 25 points and seven rebounds in Moravian’s 98-83 loss to Drew. He had 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a 79-63 win over Goucher.
Sa’eed Nelson (St. Augustine) had 21 points, including the go-ahead free throw with 1 second left, nine rebounds and eight assists in American’s 93-91 overtime win against Loyola Maryland. He had 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a 79-69 loss to Colgate.
Caleb Fields (Wildwood Catholic) had six points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals in Bowling Green’s 62-59 win over Eastern Michigan. He scored 11 in an 85-79 win over Toledo.
Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine) had 30 points and 13 rebounds in Delaware’s 73-71 win over Hofstra. He had six points and eight rebounds in a 76-74 win over Northeastern.
Marlon Hargis (St. Augustine) had three points and two rebounds in Holy Cross’ 79-64 loss to Boston University.
Peyton Mortellite (Hammonton) scored nine in Bloomsburg’s 86-76 loss to Clarion. He scored nine in a 102-89 win over West Chester.
Nazim Derry (Atlantic City) had 16 points, five steals and three rebounds in Goldey-Beacom’s 69-64 win over Georgian Court. He had 10 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 74-68 loss to Felician.
Peyton Wejnert (Southern Regional) had 29 points and 10 rebounds in Pace’s 61-60 win over Stonehill. He had 33 points and 14 rebounds in an 80-78 loss to Saint Michael’s.
Juanye Colon (Atlantic City) had 12 points, four rebounds and two steals in District of Columbia’s 75-70 loss to Queens. He had eight points, nine rebounds and two assists in a 79-77 loss to St. Thomas Aquinas.
DJ Smith (Wildwood Catholic) had 11 points and two rebounds in Cabrini’s 103-99 win over Wesley.
Ethan Dubois (Southern) had 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists in Elizabethtown’s 53-50 win over Catholic. He had six points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 76-71 loss to Drew.
Andrew Schulz (Pinelands) had seven points, four rebounds and two steals in FDU-Florham’s 77-70 win over Delaware Valley. He had five points, three steals and two rebounds in a 77-70 win over Wilkes.
In Widener’s 90-72 win over Arcadia, Connor Laverty (Ocean City) had 16 points and six rebounds, and Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) had 13 points, five rebounds and four assists. In a 91-79 loss to Lycoming, Laverty had 28 points and seven rebounds, and Holden added seven points, four assists and three rebounds.
Sam’i Roe (Oakcrest) had six points and five rebounds in Independence C.C.’s (Kansas) 81-73 loss to Coffeyville C.C. He had 11 points and three rebounds in a 114-80 win over Cloud County C.C.
Women’s bowling
Sarah Florence (Cedar Creek) finished 37th overall for Youngstown State, which finished third among nine teams at the Holiday Bowl in Altoona, Pennsylvania. She had a high game of 184 and finished with a 505 series over three games.
Women’s basketball
Kayla Sykes (ACIT) had seven points and seven rebounds in Bloomfield’s 68-63 loss to Jefferson.
Alexis Harrison (Millville) had 19 points and 10 rebounds in Goldey-Beacom’s 66-58 win over Georgian Court. She had 16 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks in a 75-59 win over Felician.
Ayoola Oguntuase (Atlantic Christian) scored six in Jefferson’s 76-72 loss to Chestnut Hill. She had two points and six rebounds in a 68-63 win over Bloomfield.
Gabby Boggs (Mainland) had six points, 12 rebounds, four blocks and two steals in Albright’s 74-37 win over Alvernia. She had 12 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks in a 74-39 win over Hood.
On Monday, she was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Defensive Player of the Week.
Cassidy Gallagher (Holy Spirit) had five points, two rebounds and two assists in Cabrini’s 81-54 win over Marywood. She had six points, three assists and two rebounds in a 98-43 win over Wesley.
Dakota Hitchner (Atlantic Christian) had 16 points, nine rebounds and three assists in Cairn’s 82-42 loss to Keystone.
Megan Stafford (Mainland) had two points, six rebounds and three assists in Catholic’s 87-70 win over Elizabethtown. She had seven points and three rebounds in a 64-53 win over Susquehanna.
Lauren Moretti (Wildwood Catholic) had nine points, three rebounds and three steals in Delaware Valley’s 73-44 loss to FDU-Florham. She had 13 points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals in a 70-50 loss to King’s College.
Ashley Toner (Barnegat) had three points and five assists and two rebounds in Amerson’s 87-31 win over Mount Holyoke.
Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had 13 points, eight rebounds and two assists in Kean’s 67-63 win over The College of New Jersey.
She had 23 points, six rebounds and three steals in a 72-70 win over New Jersey City. She had 14 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 70-59 loss to Montclair State.
Kamryn Englert (Holy Spirit) had five points and four rebounds in Neumann’s 96-66 loss to Gwynedd Mercy.
In Rowan’s 65-61 win over Rutgers-Camden, Savanna Holt (Ocean City) had eight points and three rebounds, and Jazlyn Duverglas (Cedar Creek) added four points and nine rebounds. In an 83-55 win over New Jersey City, Holt had seven points, five rebounds and three assists, and Duverglas had eight points and three rebounds.
Wrestling
Isaiah Ocasio (Vineland) won his 141-pound bout with a pin in 1 minute, 31 seconds for Rochester Institute of Technology in a 54-0 victory over Lackawanna.
Thomas Poklikuha (Pinelands Regional) won a 16-4 major decision at 165 for Stevens Institute of Technology in a 47-6 victory over Manchester. He won a 13-4 major decision in a 21-15 win over Johnson & Wales.
Kal-El Corbitt (Oakcrest) won with a pin in 4:15 at 184 for The College of New Jersey in a 42-7 victory over Scranton.
Romeo Rodriguez (Middle Township) won a 16-2 major decision at 125 for Ursinus in a 26-13 loss to Muhlenberg.
Cody Dix (Egg Harbor Township) won by forfeit at 149 in Wilkes’ 51-6 victory over Penn State-Behrend.
Men’s volleyball
In Belmont Abbey’s 3-0 loss to Mount Olive, Brenna Davis (Southern) had 26 assists and three digs, Liam Maxwell (Southern) had 17 kills and six digs, and Matthew Maxwell (Southern), Liam’s cousin, had three digs. In a 3-2 loss to King, Davis had 56 assists and 10 digs, and Liam Maxwell had 34 kills and 19 digs.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.