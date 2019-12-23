Holy Spirit High School's Ahmad Brown won the 400 meters in a personal-best 51.97 seconds Monday at the South Jersey Track Coaches Indoor Meet at the Bennett Center in Toms River.
Teammate Terrell Moore was second in a personal-best 52.23. The event had 65 runners.
The Spartans boys 4x200 relay team of Brown, Moore, De'Quan Johnson and Deven Lee placed second in 1:36.12. For the Holy Spirit girls, Julia Bannan was fourth in the shot put with a personal-best throw of 31 feet, 10.25 inches.
The meet was open to all New Jersey schools and had some teams from the northern part of the state.
— Press staff reports
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.