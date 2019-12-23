HSLive track holder

Holy Spirit High School's Ahmad Brown won the 400 meters in a personal-best 51.97 seconds Monday at the South Jersey Track Coaches Indoor Meet at the Bennett Center in Toms River.

Teammate Terrell Moore was second in a personal-best 52.23. The event had 65 runners.

The Spartans boys 4x200 relay team of Brown, Moore, De'Quan Johnson and Deven Lee placed second in 1:36.12. For the Holy Spirit girls, Julia Bannan was fourth in the shot put with a personal-best throw of 31 feet, 10.25 inches.

The meet was open to all New Jersey schools and had some teams from the northern part of the state.

— Press staff reports

