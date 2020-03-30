Spring sports athletes: What do you miss most about the season?
The feeling of soaring over a crossbar to set a personal best, of taking BP with your teammates, a milestone goal, racing in front of huge crowds at Lake Lenape, having fun on bus rides, rivalry games … the list goes on and on.
We know you are missing all of it, and we invite you to share your thoughts with our audience.
Create a sign that says “I miss … “ and fill it in with that one thing that you really miss right now with no high school or college games being played.
Send us a photo of you holding your sign.
We’ll put together a collection of the photos at HSLive.me and run some in print, too.
Send your photos to sports@pressofac.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.