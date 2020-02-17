Wil Carpenter won two individual races to lead the second-seeded St. Augustine Prep boys swimming team to an 86-84 victory over third-seeded Bergen Catholic in the state Non-Public A semifinal at Raritan Bay YMCA on Monday.
The Hermits, who are ranked third in The Press Elite 11, swim against top-seeded and defending champion Christian Brothers Academy in the championship meet 11:30 a.m. Sunday at The College of New Jersey.
Last season, the Colts defeated St. Augustine in the state finals 106-64.
Carpenter won the 50-yard freestyle in 21.52 seconds. The senior also won the 100 backstroke (51.90).
Carpenter, along with Cole Jennings, Ethan Kern and Dave Dileonardo, won the 200 medley relay (1:38.64). Jack Levari won the 200 freestyle (1:44.37). Shane Washart won the 500 freestyle (4:45.37).
Chris Medolla, Levari, Washart and Dileonardo won the 200 freestyle relay (1:31.11).
RESULTS
200 Medley Relay—SA (Wil Carpenter, Cole Jennings, Ethan Kern, Dileonardo) 1:38.64
200 Freestyle—Jack Levari SA 1:44.37
200 IM—Julian Chun BC 1:55.00
50 Freestyle—Carpenter SA 21.52
100 Butterfly—Alex Rose BC 53.44
100 Freestyle—Chun BC 48.47
500 Freestyle—Shane Washart SA 4:45.37
200 Freestyle Relay—SA (Chris Medolla, Levari, Washart, Dileonardo) 1:31.11
100 Backstroke—Carpenter SA 51.90
100 Breaststroke—Ian Liu BC 1:00.80
400 Freestyle Relay—BC (Hughes, Liu, Alex Rose, Julian Chun) 3:21.14
Records—SA 7-2; BC 10-3.
Girls basketball
Egg Harbor Twp. 58,
Winslow 49
Lauren Baxter and Jayla Perdomo each scored 20 points for the Eagles (12-10), who led 27-25 at halftime.
Anjyl Hwang scored six. Sierra Hegh added four. Katrina Suarez, Yani Davis, Madison Israel and Lindsey Dodd each scored two.
EHT outscored Winslow 13-8 in the third quarter.
Adriyana Jennings scored a game-high 24 for Winslow (10-12). Tireya Wyatt added 14. Hanifa Neal scored six. Amia Green scored five.
EHT:14 13 13 18− 58
Winslow:15 10 8 16− 49
Atlantic City 80,
Holy Spirit 41
Ciani Redd-Howard and the rest of the Vikings (15-7) celebrated senior day with a dominant effort over the Spartans. Redd-Howard, a senior forward, scored 34 points. Senior guard Madison Brestle scored 14. The Vikings third senior Alex Fader scored four and sparked the team defensively.
Quanirah Cherry-Montague scored 10. Sanai-Garrison Macon scored seven. Cornysha Davis added six. Sasha Lemons had four. Naysha Suarez-Rivera scored one.
Jules Lynch led the Spartans (9-12) with 15 points. Hailey Mastro scored five. Melody Pugliese and Sophia Pasquale each scored four. Makayla McLaughlin and Chloe Cooke each added two. Angelina Bell scored one.
AC: 23 26 19 12− 80
HS:11 13 16 1− 41
No. 6 Wildwood Cath. 48,
St. Joseph 11
Marianna Papazoglou led the Crusaders (20-3) with 14 points. Alyia Gray-Rivera added 10. Lauren McCallion and Gabby Turco each scored nine. Adrianna Gray-Rivera and Kimmy Casiello each scored two.
Wildwood Catholic is ranked sixth in The Press Elite 11.
Brielle Hutchinson led the Wildcats with five points. Sidney Pratt added four. Katie Dainton scored two.
WC:23 14 8 3−48
SJ:0 3 8 0−11
Ice hockey
Gordon Cup first round
(2) Christian Brothers 4,
(7) St. Augustine Prep 1
Alex Scimeca scored the lone goal for the Hermits (10-9-2). Robert Munden had the assist. Matt Lynch made 36 saves.
Zachary Wagnon scored twice for the Colts (14-4-3). John Donohoe made 10 saves. CBA will host third-seeded Bergen Catholic in the semifinals Wednesday.
SA 0 1 0—1
CBA 0 2 2—4
