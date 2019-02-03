Charles Solomon scored 27 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the St. Augustine Prep boys basketball team to a 69-38 win over Cinnaminson at Holy Cross on Sunday afternoon.
Andrew Delaney scored 14 and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Hermits. St. Augustine (15-2) has won nine straight and is ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11.
Cinnaminson 13 13 7 5 - 38
St. Augustine 20 19 15 15 – 69
CIN – Cassidy 4, Conn 8, Gantt 6, Howard 8, Rickus 12
SA – A. Delaney 14, M. Delaney 5, Foreman 4, Horner 2, Jackson 2, J. Kendrick 8, Solomon 27, Vanderslice 3
