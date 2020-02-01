The St. Augustine Prep wrestling team continued its run against top programs in the state Saturday, hosting a quad meet at the Anthony J. Spina Gymnasium.
The Hermits beat Clearview Regional 70-6 and West Deptford 46-17 prior to its showdown with St. Joseph Montvale, one of the top teams in the state Non-Public A tournament.
The Hermits held on to win 37-34, winning the final match to lock up the overall victory.
St. Augustine led 37-31 heading into the final bout, needing to avoid a pin. A tie would have given St. Joe the victory by criteria, a result the Hermits suffered last week in a 39-38 loss to Kingsway Regional.
St. Augustine’s Richie Grungo, who won a major decision and a decision earlier in the day, dropped a 9-6 decision at 145 pounds to St. Joe’s Mike Dellagatta. Grungo avoided a late pin attempt by Dellagatta in the final seconds, allowing the Hermits to win the meet outright by three points.
It was the Hermits’ seventh straight victory since dropping to Kingsway Regional, No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. The Hermits, ranked third, improved to 16-3.
Six Hermits went 3-0 on the day: Kaden Naame (106, 113)), D’Amani Almodovar (106, 113), Jake Slotnick (113, 120), Brock Zurawski (132), Alex Marshall (160, 170) and Mike Misita (220). Zurawksi had two pins and a technical fall on the day, and Misita won with two pins and a forfeit.
No. 3 St. Augustine 37, St. Jos. (Mont) 34; No. 3 St. Augustine 70, Clearview Reg. 6
No. 3 St. Augustine Prep 47, West Deptford 17
106—D’Amani Almodovar (2-0) SA p. SJ 3:23, p. CR (0:52); Kaden Naame (2-0) tf. WD (15-0, N/A) 113—Naame SA by forfeit; Jake Slotnick SA tf. CR (15-0, N/A); Almodovar d. WD 11-5; 120—Slotnick (2-0) SA d. SJ 10-8, d. WD 7-4; CR d. Ryan DeFoney SA (N/A); 126—SJ p. Cooper Lange (N/A), d. CR 4-0, WD tf. (15-0, N/A); 132—Brock Zurawski (3-0) SA tf. SJ (15-0, N/A), p. CR (2:00), p. WD (0:42); 138—SJ p. Trey McLeer (2-1) SA (1:43), p. CR (1:08), by forfeit.; 145—SJ d. Richie Grungo (2-1) SA 9-7, md. CR 12-2, d. WD 12-7; 152—SJ d. Gianni Danze (2-1) SA 8-2, p. CR (0:42), md. WD 9-0; 160—Alex Marshall (2-0) SA tf. SJ (16-1, N/A), p. CR (1:24); William Bumbernick (1-0) SA p. WD (5:12); 170—SJ md. Dennis Virelli 14-5; Bumbernick SA p. CR (2:51); Alex Marshall SA tf. WD (15-0, N/A) 182—SJ by forfeit; Verelli (1-1) SA p. CR (2:51), WD d. 7-0; 195—Nick Marshall (2-1) SA p. SJ (1:32), md. CR 9-0, WD d. 3-1; 220—Mike Misita (3-0) SA by forfeit, p. CR (0:52), p. WD (2:00); 285—SJ p. Brandon Jones (1-2) SA (0:49), p. CR (0:27), WD p. (0:37).
Records— St. Augustine 16-3.
Egg Harbor Township 54,
Atlantic City 9
106—Chase Calhoun AC p. Antonio Delano 0:27; 113—Double forfeit; 120—Vincent Faldetta E p. Kyle Graybill 1:24; 126—Amaz Malik E by forfeit; 132—Hector Reyes E by forfeit; 138—Michael Brito E by forfeit; 145—Victor Nguyen E by forfeit; 152—James Tucker E by forfeit; 160—Double forfeit; 170—Michel St. Juste AC d. Kevin Adams 7-4; 182—Matthew Marshall E p. Fidel Johnson 1:03; 195—Double forfeit; 220—Matthew Mansours E by forfeit; 285—Juan Carlos Delgado Lopez E by forfeit.
Records—EHT 7-18, AC 0-18.
Match began at 145 pounds
EHT LOSES TWICE
Northern Burlington 63,
Egg Harbor Township 10;
Highland Regional 55,
Egg Harbor Township 21
106—Antonio Delano E (0-2); 113—Sean Dever E (2-0) p. NB 1:49, forfeit HR; 120—Vincent Faldetta E (1-1) d. HR 7-2; 126—Amaz Malik E (0-2); 132—Hector Reyes E (0-1); Joseph Glynn E (0-1); 138—Glynn E (1-0) md. NB 18-7; Reyes (0-1); 145—Michael Brito E (0-2); 152—Victor Nguyen E (0-1); James Tucker (1-0) p. HR 4:18; 160—Tucker E (0-1); EHT forfeit (0-1); 170—Kevin Adams E (1-1) forfeit HR; 182—Matthew Marshall E (0-2); 195—EHT forfeit (0-2); 220—Matthew Mansour E (0-2); 285—Juan Carlos Delgado Lopez E (0-2).
Ocean City SPLITS TWO
Ocean City 42, Sterling 34;
Moorestown 57, Ocean City 18
Ocean City 49, Westampton Tech 27
106—Dominic Morrill OC (1-2), S p. 1:15, M p. 3:20, p. W 3:28; 113—Gavin Gregorec O (1-2) d. S 6-4, M p. 5:32, W d. 7-4; 120—Jon Wootton O (1-2), S t.f. 16-1, p. M 2:53, W p. 1:55; 126—Liam Cupit O (0-2), S t.f. 21-6, W p. 1:36; Mike Young O (0-1), M p.:25; 132—Louie Williams O (2-1) d. S 7-6, M d. 8-2, m.d. W 18-6; 138—Charley Cossaboone O (3-0) p. S 1:35, M by forfeit, d. W 7-1; 145—Tommy Oves O (1-2), S p. 5:48, M p. 3:48, p. W :59; 152—Jacob Wilson O (1-2) p. S :50, M d. 4-1, p. W :51; 160—Joey Garcia O (2-1) p. S :49, M d. 6-3, p. W :53; 170—Sam Williams O (1-2) p. S 2:29, M p. 1:06, W p. 1:30; 182—Aiden Fisher O (2-1) p. S :40, M p. 3:47, p. W :51; 195—Aidan Nelson O (0-3), S p. 3:02, M p. 1:56, W p. 3:01; 220—Matt Christy O (1-2), S p. 1:11, M p. :21, p. W :26; 285—Nick Sannino O (3-0) p. S :19, p. M 4:35, W by forfeit.
CAPER TIGERS WIN 2
Lower Cape May Reg. 44, Hammonton 26;
Lower Cape May Reg. 57, Millville 24
106—Justin Flood H (1-0) by forfeit; Greg Groover M (1-0) by forfeit; 113—Christian Douglass L (0-2), Timothy Ruggeri H p. :17, Matt Clemens M p. 3:02 120—Devon Bohn L (2-0) p. Carter Bailey H :55, M by forfeit; 126—Mikey Castellano L (1-1) M by forfeit, Santino Pontarelli H p. 3:14; 132—Wes Tosto L (2-0) m.d. Elijah Smeltzer H 10-1, p. Anthony Romero M 3:18; 138—David Tosto L (1-1) p. Rich Ruberton H 2:26, Tomas Roman M p. 3:10; 145—Cam Leslie L (0-2), Ryan Figueroa H p. 4:34, Connor Forand M p. 1:05; 152—Christian Campanaro L (2-0) p. Griffin Florentino H 3:07, p. Josh Schlosser M 1:33; 160—Braydon Castillo L (2-0) d. Phillip Mahran H 12-4, p. Bishop Giddens M :48; 170—Connor Eckel L (2-0) p. Matthew Moles H 4:50, M by forfeit; 182—Jonas Lumbruno L (1-1), Hunter Macduff H d. 8-4, M by forfeit; 195—Sean Connelly L (2-0) p. Brock Beebe H 3:54, p. Edison Andion M 1:26; 220—Marcus Hebron L (2-0) d. Lloyd Kawei H 6-0, p. Marion Willis M 1:16; 285—Matt Craig L (2-0) d. Anthony Evangelist H 9-3, d. in 4th OT Alie Lozada M 3-2.
HOLY SPIRIT GOES 1-2
Pitman 52, Holy Spirit 27;
Cinnaminson 48, Holy Spirit 18;
Holy Spirit 40, Haddon Heights 24
106—Forfeit (0-3); 113—Forfeit (0-2); Gavin Paolone (0-1); 120—Joseph Sucharski (0-1); Sal Palmeri (0-1); Paolone (1-0) md. HH 11-2; 126—Kevin Mason (0-2); Surcharski (0-1); 132—Antonio Patsaros (0-2); Mason (0-1); 138—Ken Sherman (2-0) p. P 0:13, p. C 1:29; Patsaeo (1-0) forfeit HH; 145—Kolin Driscoll (1-1) p. P 1:28; Sherman (1-0) forfeit HH; 152—Patrick Newman (1-0) tb-1 P 7-7; Johnny Flammer (0-1); Ko. Driscoll (1-0) p. HH 3:56; 160—Flammer (1-1) forfeit HH; Newman (1-0) d. C 7-3; 170—Robert McDevitt (1-2) p. C 2:48; 182—Forfeit (0-3); 195—Nasir Regley (1-2) forfeit P; 220—Philip Docteur (1-2) p. HH 0:54; 285—Kurt Driscoll (3-0) forfeit P, d. C 7-1, p. HH 0:22.
Records—Spirit 9-15.
CEDAR CREEK WINS 2
Cedar Creek 51, Vineland 24;
Cedar Creek 50, Triton 24
106—John Hagaman C (0-2), Gabe Balsosaro V p. :30, T p. 1:00; 113—Thomas Prychka C (2-0) both by forfeit; 120—Alex Murdock C (2-0) t.f. Joe Nappa V 17-2 (3:29), d. T 7-0; 126—Josh Maldonado C (2-0) both by forfeit; 132—Aiden Sandfort C (1-1), Michael Druker V d. 6-5, t.f. T 18-2 (5:59); 138—Oscar Perez C (2-0) V by forfeit, d. T 2-0; 145—Nimil Shah C (2-0) V by forfeit, p. T :26; 152—Austin Alcantara C (2-0) md.d Kaleb Percival V 22-10, p. T 4:28; 160—Miguel Perez C (1-0) V by forfeit; Antonoio Guercioni C (1-0) d. T 11-5; 170—Antnoio Guercioni C (0-1), Angel Garcia V p. 3:00; Aaron Silvidio C (0-1), T p. 1:01; 182—Jaylen Glover C (2-0) p. Adhm Attia V :50, p. T 2:56; 195—Angel Martinez C (1-0) V by forfeit; Nur Ibn Al-Islam C (1-0) T by forfeit; 220—Nur Ibn Al-Islam C (0-1), Dave Dutra V d. 5-0; 285—Neftali Ramos V by forfeit.
From Friday
Seneca 72,
Mainland Reg. 12
106—Brandon Flory S p. Charles Provido (:47); 113—Kyle Pickard S p. Harry Franks (1:24); 120—Garrett Thompson S p. Logan Sands (1:21); 126—Zach Borton S p. Samuel Costello (1:36); 132—Jackson Borton S by forfeit; 138—Nico Bogardus S p. Tyler Sheeler (:52); 145—Kory Seidle S p. Isael Serra (:38); 152—Max Borton p. Jake Pokrass (1:22); 160—Logan Chestnut by forfeit; 170—Anthony Gerace d. LeVor Kelly d.q.; 182—Ryan Eisenhower S by forfeit; 195—Will Decker S by forfeit; 220—Nick Webb S by forfeit; 285—Shaquan Henry M p. Jordan Drayton (1:24).
Match began at 113
