Last year’s game against State College High School showed St. Augustine Prep’s football team that points would be hard to come by.
The Hermits, ranked second in The Press Preseason Elite 11, did score more in their rematch against the Pennsylvania school Friday, but it wasn’t enough as they dropped their first game of the season to the Little Lions 20-17.
In 2018, State College beat St. Augustine 19-7 in the opener.
St. Augustine got its first lead of the game with a 38-yard field goal by Luke Synder to go up 17-14 with eight minutes left in the third quarter. The Hermits’ defense seemed to tighten up at the right time, forcing three consecutive three-and-outs.
The Little Lions caught the break they needed when their defense recovered a fumble at St. Augustine’s 7-yard line. With about seven minutes left in the game, running back Isaiah Edwards scored from a yard out to take a 20-17 lead.
Earlier in the game, the Lions struck first on a 3-yard run by quarterback Brady Dorner. Kyle Kurzinger kicked the PAT to give them a 7-0 lead.
St. Augustine’s Isaiah Raikes helped even the score halfway through the second quarter. After the Hermits’ defense forced a fumble to set up the offense on State College’s own 31-yard line, the 315-pound Texas A&M commit bulldozed his way past the goal line for a 1-yard score three plays later.
State College retook the lead on a 68-yard carry by junior running back Dresyn Green. The Lions went into halftime up 14-7.
Sophomore quarterback Austin Leyman scored on a 12-yard run for St. Augustine early in the second half. The PAT by Snyder tied the game at 14-all.
The Hermits are back in action on Sept. 13 at Lenape.
St. Augustine 0 7 10 0 — 17
State College 7 7 0 6 — 20
FIRST QUARTER
SC — Dorner 3 run (Kurzinger kick)
SECOND QUARTER
SA — Raikes 1 run (Snyder kick)
SC — Green 68 run (Kurzinger kick)
THIRD QUARTER
SA — Leyman 12 run (Snyder kick)
SA — Snyder 38 kick
FOURTH QUARTER
SC — Edwards 1 run (kick fail)
Records— SA 0-1, SC 1-0.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.