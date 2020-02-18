St. Augustine VS Ocean City Football

St. Augustine Prep’s Carnell Davis, #21, runs in the first quarter of a 2019 game against Ocean City in Richland.

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

St. Augustine Prep junior Carnell Davis has committed to play football for Rutgers in 2021, becoming just the second player in his recruiting class.

“I feel great about it,” Davis said Tuesday. “Being from New Jersey, I grew up watching Rutgers and seeing people play for Rutgers. Now being able to go is amazing.”

The 6-foot, 1-inch, 170 pounder from Galloway Township turned 17 on Tuesday and possessed an abundance of options. Twenty-five schools offered him scholarships, including other Football Bowl Subdivision programs such as Penn State, Oregon, Nebraska, Virginia Tech and Boston College, but the chance to be close to friends and family won out.

“It was important for me that my family and friends would be able to see me play,” Davis said of the opportunity to play in Piscataway. “I’m so excited for them to come see me over the next four years.”

Davis began playing football at about age 7, joining the Galloway Renegades. He played his freshman year at Absegami High School before moving to Melbourne, Florida, as a sophomore. He returned to Galloway the next year and enrolled at St. Augustine Prep for its academics and consistently strong football program.

“He had to sit 30 days (to be eligible as a transfer), so he missed near half the (2019) season,” Hermits coach Pete Lancetta said. “The thing with him was he worked real hard on the scout team the whole time. He didn’t just sit back and wait to be eligible. (He’s) just a dynamic player on both sides of the ball.”

Davis made 19 catches for 384 yards and seven touchdowns in only seven games. He also had two interceptions, one of which he ran back for a TD. He plays both wide receiver and defensive back at St. Augustine but expects to be a full-time receiver for the Scarlet Knights.

Davis was a first-team Press All-Star on offense in 2019, as well as a West Jersey Football League first-team choice among other accolades.

To prepare for his senior season with the Hermits and for Big Ten Conference football, Davis is participating in the Hermits’ winter workouts, running the 100- and 200-meter events in track and training every weekend with a national 7-on-7 football team.

“That’s going to help my game, and track’s going to help my speed,” Davis said.

Davis will join 2020 recruiting class members Tyreem Powell of Vineland and Cedar Creek’s Malachi Melton as local interest in Rutgers has risen since former coach Greg Schiano’s (2001-2011) return was announced. Schiano led the Scarlet Knights to six bowl games and a 68-67 overall record.

“I know what coach Schiano did his first time coaching at Rutgers, and I believe he can do the same (again),” Davis said. “I’m looking forward to going up against some of the best competition in the whole nation and really competing.”

Davis has been offered a full athletic scholarship and will sign his national letter of intent in December. He’s contemplating his future field of study.

Contact: 609-272-7261

ZSpencer@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressSpencer

