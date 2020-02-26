Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
St. Augustine's Matt Delaney #31 drives to the basket against Mainland's JaQuan Mace #0, left and Kareem Spence #2, right during the first half of CAL boys semifinals basketball game at Absegami High School Wednesday Feb 26, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mainland's JaQuan Mace #0, middle attempts to drive to the basket against St. Augustine's John Horner #25, left and Elmarko Jackson #13, right during the first half of CAL boys semifinals basketball game at Absegami High School Wednesday Feb 26, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
St. Augustine's John Horner #25 drives to the basket against Mainland's Luke Mazur #5, during the first half of CAL boys semifinals basketball game at Absegami High School Wednesday Feb 26, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
St. Augustine's Quintin Gormley #20, left and Keith Palek #11, right battle for the ball against Mainland's Luke Mazur #5, middle during the first half of CAL boys semifinals basketball game at Absegami High School Wednesday Feb 26, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
St. Augustine Prep’s Kevin Foreman drives to the basket as Mainland Regional’s JaQuan Mace (0) and Kareem Spence (2) defend during the first half of a Cape-Atlantic League Tournament semifinal game Wednesday at Absegami High School. A photo gallery from Wednesday’s action is online at HSLive.me.
St. Augustine's Matt Delaney #31 drives to the basket against Mainland's JaQuan Mace #0, left and Kareem Spence #2, right during the first half of CAL boys semifinals basketball game at Absegami High School Wednesday Feb 26, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland Regional’s Kareem Spence attempts a layup against St. Augustine Prep’s Matt Delaney during the first half of their Cape-Atlantic League Tournament semifinal Wednesday at Absegami High School.
Edward Lea / staff photographer
Mainland's JaQuan Mace #0, middle attempts to drive to the basket against St. Augustine's John Horner #25, left and Elmarko Jackson #13, right during the first half of CAL boys semifinals basketball game at Absegami High School Wednesday Feb 26, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
St. Augustine's John Horner #25 drives to the basket against Mainland's Luke Mazur #5, during the first half of CAL boys semifinals basketball game at Absegami High School Wednesday Feb 26, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
St. Augustine's Quintin Gormley #20, left and Keith Palek #11, right battle for the ball against Mainland's Luke Mazur #5, middle during the first half of CAL boys semifinals basketball game at Absegami High School Wednesday Feb 26, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
St. Augustine Prep’s Kevin Foreman drives to the basket as Mainland Regional’s JaQuan Mace (0) and Kareem Spence (2) defend during the first half of a Cape-Atlantic League Tournament semifinal game Wednesday at Absegami High School. A photo gallery from Wednesday’s action is online at HSLive.me.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — St. Augustine Prep played its best quarter of the basketball season Wednesday night.
It came at the right moment.
The second-seeded Hermits dominated from the second quarter and beat third-seeded Mainland Regional 65-41 in a Cape-Atlantic League Tournament semifinal at Absegami. St. Augustine took control with a 22-0, second-quarter run.
“We knew we had to get the job done,” St. Augustine guard Kevin Foreman said. “The second quarter we came out firing. We were playing crazy, playing basketball like we know we can.”
Matt Delaney led the Hermits (21-4) with 18 points, and Foreman had six assists and two steals. Sophomore guard Elmarko Jackson sank 7 of 8 shots and scored 16 for St. Augustine.
The Hermits used their size advantage to score 32 of their 65 points in the paint.
“We wanted to push the ball,” St. Augustine coach Paul Rodio said. “We wanted to get it inside. We accomplished it (in the second quarter).”
Mainland (19-7) hurt itself with poor perimeter shooting. The Mustangs were 6 of 31 from 3-point range. Senior guard JaQuan Mace led the Mustangs with 12 points.
Two enthusiastic student sections watched Wednesday’s game.
Mainland started fast and had fans thinking of an upset in the first quarter.
Mace sank two 3-pointers, as Mainland built a 17-9 lead after the first eight minutes.
But St. Augustine was bigger and stronger than the Mustangs, who were playing without senior standout Jake Cook, who is out for the season with a knee injury.
That difference became apparent in the second quarter.
The Mustangs made just 3 of 19 3-point attempts in the first half. The misses resulted in long rebounds that the Hermits were able to convert into fast-break baskets.
“That was key,” Foreman said. “The long rebounds were coming right back to the guards. We just looked up and got wide-open layups.”
St. Augustine’s 22-0 run turned a 19-11 deficit with 6 minutes, 37 seconds left in the first half into a 33-19 lead with 1:05 left in the second quarter.
The 6-foot-8 Delaney scored eight points — all in the lane — during that stretch. John Horner finished the run for St. Augustine with a dunk off a pass from Foreman.
“I felt we did what we had to do” Rodio said. “Stick to our game plan, which was pressure them, change defenses and force them to chase us a little bit.”
St. Augustine’s lead never dipped below double digits and got as high as 30 in the second half.
The Hermits advance to the championship game at 2 p.m. Saturday at Stockton University in Galloway Township. It will be their fifth final appearance since the tournament began in 2012.
The Hermits won the event from 2015-17.
“We just want to compete,” Foreman said. “Now, we have a shot to win it. If you don’t get there, you have no chance. We’ll be ready.”
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.