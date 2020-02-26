GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — St. Augustine Prep played its best quarter of the basketball season Wednesday night.
It came at the right moment.
The second-seeded Hermits dominated from the second quarter and beat third-seeded Mainland Regional 65-41 in a Cape-Atlantic League Tournament semifinal at Absegami. St. Augustine took control with a 22-0, second-quarter run.
“We knew we had to get the job done,” St. Augustine guard Kevin Foreman said. “The second quarter we came out firing. We were playing crazy, playing basketball like we know we can.”
Matt Delaney led the Hermits (21-4) with 18 points, and Foreman had six assists and two steals. Sophomore guard Elmarko Jackson sank 7 of 8 shots and scored 16 for St. Augustine.
The Hermits used their size advantage to score 32 of their 65 points in the paint.
“We wanted to push the ball,” St. Augustine coach Paul Rodio said. “We wanted to get it inside. We accomplished it (in the second quarter).”
Mainland (19-7) hurt itself with poor perimeter shooting. The Mustangs were 6 of 31 from 3-point range. Senior guard JaQuan Mace led the Mustangs with 12 points.
Two enthusiastic student sections watched Wednesday’s game.
Mainland started fast and had fans thinking of an upset in the first quarter. Mace sank two 3-pointers, as Mainland built a 17-9 lead after the first eight minutes.
But St. Augustine was bigger and stronger than the Mustangs, who were playing without senior standout Jake Cook, who is out for the season with a knee injury.
That difference became apparent in the second quarter.
The Mustangs made just 3 of 19 3-point attempts in the first half. The misses resulted in long rebounds that the Hermits were able to convert into fast-break baskets.
“That was key,” Foreman said. “The long rebounds were coming right back to the guards. We just looked up and got wide open layups.”
St. Augustine’s 22-0 run turned a 19-11 deficit with 6 minutes, 37 seconds left in the first half into a 33-19 lead with 1:05 left in the second quarter.
The 6-foot-8 Delaney scored eight points — all in the lane — during that stretch. John Horner finished the run for St. Augustine with a dunk off a pass from Kevin Foreman.
“I felt we did what we had to do” Rodio said. “Stick to our game plan, which was pressure them, change defenses and force them to chase us a little bit.”
St. Augustine’s lead never dipped below double digits and got as high as 30 in the second half.
The Hermits advance to the championship game at 2 p.m. Saturday at Stockton University in Galloway Township. It will be their fifth final appearance since the tournament began in 2012. The Hermits won the event from 2015-17.
“We just want to compete,” Foreman said. “Now, we have a shot to win it. If you don’t get there, you have no chance. We’ll be ready.”
Mainland Regional 17 3 8 13 — 41
St. Augustine 9 24 21 11 — 65
MR — Mace 12, Spence 8, Mazur 8, Tamanini 5, Travaligne 2, DeRosa 3, Osunniyi 3
SA — Foreman 6, Palek 6, Jackson 16, Horner 6, Delaney 19, Schleicker 2, Selby 4, Leo 3, Wescott 3, Gormley 3
