Charles Solomon scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the St. Augustine Prep boys basketball team to a 71-57 win over Atlantic City in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Wednesday night.
Andrew Delaney added 17 points and four rebounds for the Hermits (8-2), who are ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11.
Atlantic City (2-7) dropped its sixth straight game.
Atlantic City 17 9 12 19 – 57
St. Augustine 21 14 17 19 – 71
SA – Solomon 21, A. Delaney 17, M. Delaney 8, Belamsem 4, Foreman 4, Horner 3, Jarret 2, Kendricks 3, Kendrick 2, Vanderslice 7
Millville 51, Vineland 44
Rynell Lawrence scored 15 points and Eddie Jamison added 11 Millville beat its rival in this CAL American Division Division game.
D.J. Campbell scored 27 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for Vineland.
Little John Green grabbed eight rebounds and scored nine points for Millville.
The Thunderbolts (11-2) are ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11.
Vineland 11 4 14 15 – 44
Millville 14 16 6 15 – 51
VL – Campbell 27, Davis 4, Diggs 7, Fleeks 2, Powell 4
MV – Butler 2, Etter 3, A. Green 2, L. Green 9, Jamison 11, Lawrence 15, Washington 9
Egg Harbor Township 82, Bridgeton 77
Jordan Sweeney scored 34 points to lead EHT to the overtime win this CAL American Division game. Michael Dodd added 21 for the winning Eagles.
Egg Harbor Township 16 15 21 25 6 – 82
Bridgeton 19 19 22 26 1 - 77
EHT – E. Dodd 2, Germann 8, M. Dodd 21, Walsh 17, Sweeney 34
BR – Williams 10, Moore 22, Brown 4, Chandler 12, Fentress 13, Mosley 6, Armstead 6, Ortiz 4
