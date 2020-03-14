St. Augustine Prep junior offensive lineman Jake Ketschek has verbally committed to play Southeastern Conference football at Vanderbilt.
“I feel really comfortable with my decision,” Ketschek said. “I feel like it was my best move so far.”
The 17-year old Port Republic resident is still relatively new to football. He grew up in Absecon playing baseball and basketball but unable to join a youth football team.
“I was over the weight limit until eighth grade, then I moved and they didn’t have a weight limit and I was able to play,” he said.
Ketschek was a freshman for Hermits coach Pete Lancetta’s first season at Prep.
“He’s the biggest freshman I’ve ever coached,” Lancetta said. “He hadn’t really played before, (but) he was ahead of most kids that size. The key was he was ahead of the game lifting.”
Ketschek, who today is 6-foot-5 and weighs 315 pounds, enlisted family friend Charlie Seis to get him there. Seis was a professional Olympic-style weightlifter.
“(He) worked with me four days a week with weights and functional movement,” Ketschek said. “I knew I wanted to play football, so I wanted to get as strong as I could. He set the foundation for me.”
As a freshman, Ketschek was a junior varsity player who practiced with the varsity. He began starting on the varsity as a sophomore. Last season, he was a first-team Press All-Star. He also was named first-team Non-Public and first-team all-state by other publications.
NCAA Division I programs came calling.
Ketschek received offers from Rutgers and Temple, among others. Penn State and N.C. State showed interest, but former Rutgers offensive line coach Pete Rossomando made the winning offer just days after his move to the same position in Nashville, Tenn--essee.
The Commodores are offering Ketschek a full scholarship with a combination of athletic and academic monies. He’ll sign his national letter of intent in December.
Vanderbilt was 3-9 last season under sixth-year coach Derek Mason. The Commodores’ last visit to the postseason was a 2018 Texas Bowl loss to Baylor.
“I’m looking forward to the competition in the SEC and continuing my academic endeavors and becoming the best person I can be,” he said.
Ketschek is interested in studying sports science to become a football coach, or business with real estate sales.
But first, there’s a senior season to play. The Hermits were 7-4 last season and made it to the Non-Public Group IV semifinals.
“I’m looking forward to the younger guys on the team,” he said. “I think they’re going to step up and play a big role. and I’m excited to see them get it done.”
Ketschek mentioned sophomores Austin Leyman, Brady Small and Gavin Kennedy as players he expects to make an impact. For his part, the offseason has been spent in the weight room and doing position training.
“I just keep working hard and trying to get better for next year,” Ketschek said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.