Sincere Rhea began this outdoor track and field season already recognized as one of the state's top athletes.
Still, the St. Augustine Prep senior managed to surprise.
The Maurice River Township resident did it with his versatility.
Rhea not only excelled at his signature event — the 110-meter hurdles — but also the 200 and 400 dashes. He won the 400 at the Meet of Champions. Rhea is The Press Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
"Honestly, the biggest goal coming into my senior year," Rhea said, "was to try and show how athletic I could be and how versatile I could be."
Rhea finishes his career as one of the best track and field athletes in Cape-Atlantic League history. In addition to his MOC victory, Rhea won an Atlantic County title, two CAL championships, three South Jersey titles and two state championships this spring. He earned All-American honors when he finished second in the 110 hurdles at the New Balance National Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina, last weekend.
Rhea holds the CAL 110 hurdles record at 13.51 seconds. Rhea's winning MOC time of 47.89 seconds is the fourth fastest in CAL history. In the 400, Rhea combines the endurance of a 400 hurdler with the speed of a 200-dash runner.
"Honestly, the 400 is just like every other track and field event," Rhea said. "It's mainly a mental game. (Running) the classic events (such as the 400) really showed how versatile I could be."
Despite his achievements, St. Augustine coach Matt Forrest doesn't talk about records or medals when asked what Rhea has meant to the Hermits' track and field team.
Forrest said Rhea's best attribute might have been his dedication to the entire program. Rhea competed in every duel and relay meet for the Hermits.
"Most big-time athletes spend their training schedule solely focused on their big meets," Forrest said, "but Sincere never once put his own goals ahead of the team."
Rhea will continue his career at NCAA Division I Penn State University.
"I have really mixed emotions," Rhea said. "Ever since (St. Augustine) graduation, I'm missing my brothers and my really close friends, but I'm really looking forward to making new relationships with everybody at my future family (at Penn State)."
Team and Coach of the Year
Ryan Smith took over as EHT head coach in 2010. He has turned the Eagles into one of the state’s top programs.
The Eagles won the S.J. Group IV title, their fifth straight Atlantic County championship and their four straight CAL American Conference championship. They are 33-0 in duel meets the past four years.
Egg Harbor Township is The Press Team of the Year, and Eagles coach Ryan Smith is The Press Coach of the Year.
EHT featured several standouts, including sprinter Trey Henry, pole vaulter Josh Cohen, distance runner Gobi Thurairajah and hurdler Anthony Vasquez.
Smith said the Eagles focused this season staying fresh, not putting pressure on themselves and having fun.
"That was the key to our success," he said. "We were healthy all season, and the kids really enjoyed each other. We had a veteran group of seniors."
