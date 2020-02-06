St. Augustine Prep punter Adam Heston signed his national letter of intent Wednesday to play football at Eastern Michigan University.
The 18-year-old senior from Washington Township will spend his freshman season learning in hopes of becoming a starter for the NCAA Division I school by 2021.
“I’m really excited to get up there,” Heston said. “I think it’s a great spot where I can grow.”
Heston began playing football when he was 4 but didn’t start taking kicking seriously until middle school. He spent his first two years at St. Augustine behind Nathan Fondacaro, who graduated in 2018 and now kicks at Villanova. That proved to be a great asset for Heston.
“He lived down the street, and we worked out all the time,” Heston said.
“We still meet up and kick. It’s a huge advantage having him two years in front of me. I have room to ask him questions I didn’t know I would have. He helps me a lot, and what he learns, he teaches me.”
St. Augustine coach Pete Lancetta said Heston’s skill and grit will serve him well at the college level.
“Being a special teams player, someone of his caliber is new to me,” Lancetta said.
“He played linebacker for us (in addition to punting) and was the team leader in tackles. He can handle tough situations, which you’ll find yourself in if you’re a kicker.”
Heston had interest from another school. Two weeks ago he was visiting Miami University in Ohio when he received a call from Eastern Michigan saying they wanted him to come up for a visit. He made the trip last weekend and found what he was looking for.
“The facilities are amazing,” Heston said. “I got to talk to a professor about my major, and he assured me it’d be a good program (for me).”
Heston wants to study business and marketing and hopefully own his own company one day.
“That’s always been my goal,” he said.
The Eagles are coached by Chris Creighton, who will enter his eighth season in the fall. Eastern Michigan — in Ypsilanti, about six miles from the University of Michigan — plays in the Mid-American Conference. The Eagles went 6-7 last year, including 3-5 in the MAC, and attended the Quick Lane Bowl where they lost to Pittsburgh 34-30.
Eastern Michigan special teams coach Jay Nunez helped in Heston’s decision.
“Coach Nunez knows exactly what he’s talking about with kicking,” he said.
Heston had difficulty finding special teams coaches with the level of kicking knowledge he was after, making Nunez a stand out and also contributing to his own interest in coaching some day.
“I feel like it’s something not a lot of people know about, and over the years I’ve learned a lot,” Heston said.
Heston was a first-team all-star in the West Jersey Football League and a Press honorable mention selection. He also raised over $500 for Alex’s Lemonade Stand last season through its Kick it for Cancer program.
Heston is expecting a partial academic scholarship. If he wins the starting position, he will be awarded a full athletic scholarship.
