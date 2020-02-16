TOMS RIVER — The St. Augustine Prep wrestling team couldn’t stop the inevitable Sunday.
Delbarton School, the state’s top team, beat the Hermits 54-7 to win the state Non-Public A title at RWJBarnabas Health Arena. Brothers Alex and Nick Marshall were the only winners for St. Augustine.
“Some kids wrestled better than others,” Nick Marshall said. “I think we all put effort into it, but it doesn’t go your way every day.”
Delbarton (18-3) came into the match with plenty of momentum. The Green Wave beat eight-time state champion Bergen Catholic 45-12 in the North Jersey semifinal Wednesday. Delbarton then beat St. Joseph Montvale 49-15 in Friday's sectional final. There is speculation in the state wrestling community that Delbarton could get 13 wrestlers in the 14 weight classes through to Atlantic City for the state individual championships.
“We looked at this like a scale,” Alex Marshall said. “How are we going to do against the best of the best? I would say we’re disappointed. A lot of us didn’t wrestle our best. We can learn (that) no matter who we’re wrestling, we have to do our best no matter what.”
St. Augustine (18-4) was also not at full strength. The Hermits forfeited four matches — including the first two bouts — because of illness or injury.
“I have so much respect for (Hermits coach) Bill Ward and the program they’ve built down there,” Delbarton coach Bryan Stoll said. “This year is just our year. We are a bit of a freight train. I know they were missing some guys. With a full lineup, it would have been a really competitive match. But at the end of the day with what we have going on this year, it would have been tough to stop the momentum we’ve built the last month and a half.”
Alex Marshall got St. Augustine’s first win with a 14-4 major decision at 160 pounds. Alex scored most of his points with a series of near falls.
Nick Marshall won a 9-3 decision at 182 pounds. Nick built an 8-0, first-period lead with a couple take downs.
“I just paced myself well,” Nick said. “I was able to work on top, which is something I’ve been keying on recently.”
The most anticipated match of he contest came at 195 pounds, where Luke Chakonis of Delbarton beat Mike Misita of St. Augustine 6-4 sudden victory in overtime. Chakonis and Misita are considered the state’s top two wrestlers at that weight class.
Misita took a 2-0 lead with a takedown 10 seconds into the match. Chakonis tied the match with a takedown with 23 seconds left in final period. He got a winning takedown eight seconds into the first overtime period.
No matter the result, the Hermits hope to build on Sunday’s experience as they begin the individual part of the season with the district championships next weekend.
“I think this showed us what we need to work on for the state tournament,” Nick Marshall said. “It showed us that we have to work on our mental toughness. We all need to come together as a group and focus on that and work on patching the holes that were exposed today.”
Match started at 220 pounds
106 — Tyler Vazquez D d. Kaden Naame 5-0
113 — Cross Wasilewski D by forfeit
120 — Joseph Davi D d. Jake Slotnick 5-0
126 — Nicholas Nardone D p. Cooper Lange 0:32
132 — Simon Ruiz D by forfeit
138 — Anthony Cark D md. Trey McLeer 9-0
145 — Andrew Troczynski D d. Richie Grungo 9-0
152 — Luke Geleta D d. Gianni Danze 8-6
160 — Alex Marshall SA md. Jake Sharma 14-4
170 — Dante Stefanelli D md. Dennis Virell 13-4
182 — Nick Marshall SA d. Nicholas Olivieri 9-3
195 — Luke Chakonis D sv. Mike Misita 6-4
220 — P.J. Casale D by forfeit
285 — Liam Gray D by forfeit
