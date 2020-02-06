St. Augustine Prep senior Chandler Bird signed his national letter of intent Wednesday to play football for Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.
"I'm super excited to spend my next four years at BYU," Bird said. "It's been a dream of my family and mine since I was a little kid."
Bird, who has more than 50 first-cousins and for whom spending time with kin is important, was looking for that same feeling at a university.
"It's really a family there," Bird said of BYU. "I come from a very large family, so especially having another family atmosphere was exciting to be a part of."
The opportunity to compete at a high level was also part of the equation.
"It's an eye-opening experience, and it makes you better as a player and as a person," Bird said. "I was looking at different schools, but I never found a place that fit me until I went on my visit last weekend. I wanted to find a place that I could spend my four years and play the best football I can."
The NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision school, located an hour south of Salt Lake City, is one of several national programs that play an independent schedule because they aren't part of a larger conference. Notre Dame and Army West Point are two notable examples.
Bird, 18, of the Ocean View section of Dennis Township, started playing organized football in first grade. In what was a repeating theme in his life, the team and family aspects of the sport are a big part of what he enjoys.
"It's a way I can relieve stress, clear my mind, hang out with my friends and, at the same time, compete with other people," Bird said. "It's you versus the other person. You have to have the willpower and the grit. You're similar size and strength, so it comes down to heart and how much you want it."
The 6-foot-1, 278-pound Bird was a first-team Press All-Star offensive lineman for the Hermits in the fall.
"I've played center my entire life," Bird said. "It's a lot of fun. The fact that you're in the middle (and) ... you're in the front, you get contact ever play. Everything revolves around the center."
BYU gave Bird preferred walk-on status. Hermits coach Pete Lancetta said Bird's smarts and work ethic will be what get him playing time.
"Just like in the classroom, on the football field he's very intelligent," Lancetta said. "I think he'll have a shot, ultimately, because he's a hard worker, and he's tough and nasty like you want them on the line. (Also,) he's a true leader in every sense of the word."
BYU has been coached by Kalani Sitake since 2016. Last year, the Cougars went 7-6 that included wins over No. 24 Southern California and No. 14 Boise State. BYU played in the SoFi Hawaii Bowl, where it lost 38-34 to Hawaii.
Bird plans to study finance or economics at BYU.
"I want to go into business, be a banker or private equity or hedge fund manager," he said.
