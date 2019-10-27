Every since he first picked up a lacrosse stick, David Burr strived to compete at a higher level.

The St. Augustine Prep senior has accomplished that goal.

Burr verbally competed this month to continue his athletic and academic careers at Rutgers University. He will sign a National Letter of Intent with the NCAA Division I program in November.

“It’s awesome, honestly,” said Burr, 17, of Glassboro. “I have been playing lacrosse almost my whole life. It’s really cool to see everything come together in a full circle."

Last season, the Scarlet Knights finished 7-8 (2-3 Big Ten Conference) and advanced to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, losing to eventual champion Penn State.

Rutgers eighth-year head coach, Brian Brecht (58-61), has guided the program to three appearances in the Big Ten Tournament. He was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2016.

Burr plans to major in business.

“It just felt like a great opportunity to play at a high level that is so close to home,” Burr said. "Staying close to home was a big thing for me. I didn't want to go too far. It is a great lacrosse program, a Big Ten school and it has great academics."

Burr has competed every summer since seventh grade in the SouthShore Lacrosse camp operated by St. Augustine coach J.C. Valore.

A first-team Press All-Star last season, Burr had 44 goals and 33 assists. The attacker has 95 goals and 50 assists in his career.

“Dave’s quiet, genuine and hard working,” Valore said. “Athletically, he’s a competitor who uses his talents well and has put a lot of time into his craft outside of team practices.”

Valore has coached many players at St. Augustine who have had continued success at the collegiate level and beyond, including 2014 graduate Bryce Young, who excelled at the University of Maryland and now competes professionally in the newly formed Premier Lacrosse League.

Burr is among the best he's coached at St. Augustine.

Valore said the attacker is mainly known as a talented shooter, but Burr has developed into a great set-up guy. Burr had just five assists as a sophomore but finished with 33 last spring.

“I don’t think I’ll ever get used to seeing our guys find success at the next level, athletically or occupationally,” Valore said. “It is always great to see them rewarded for the work they have put in.

“Dave’s always been team first, and to gain personal recognition like this is well deserved.”

Burr said his aim is to make an immediate impact for the Starlet Knights, but he understands there may be a waiting period before he gets his chance.

“To take all the aspects of my game to the next level," Burr said when asked what he wants to learn from the Rutgers program. “To be an overall complete player.”

But for now, Burr anticipates a successful senior season with the Hermits, who will have a less experienced team in 2020.

Valore said the senior will "be relied on not just for point production, but for his wisdom and leadership as well."

Burr said the team will be prepared.

“Valore does a good job (with developing younger players),” Burr said. “We always strive for a state championship. It’ll be great to do it my last year.”

