A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Salem and Ocean counties. Ranking selected by The Press’ high school sports staff based on observation, research and interviews with players and coaches. Last week’s ranking in parentheses.
FOOTBALL
1. Williamstown (1): Beat Washington Township 33-0
2. Lenape (2) 5-1: Beat Camden Catholic 49-0
3. St. Augustine Prep (4) 4-3: Beat Holy Spirit 21-7
4. St. Joseph (5) 6-1: Beat West Deptford 14-13
5. West Deptford (3) 5-1: Loss to St. Joseph 14-13
6. Penns Grove (6) 7-0: Beat Schalick 36-8
7. Highland Reg. (7) 5-1: Idle
8. Woodrow Wilson (8) 5-1: Beat Delsea Regional 36-7
9. Shawnee (9) 6-1: Beat Union City 35-17
10. Donovan Catholic (10) 7-0: Beat Lacey Township 35-0
11. Mainland Regional (11) 7-0: Beat Middle Township 38-6
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
1. Ocean City (1)
2. Cherry Hill East (2)
3. Southern Reg. (5)
4. Kingsway Reg. (3)
5. Cherokee (7)
6. Delsea Reg.l (6)
7. Haddonfield (4)
8. Washington Township (8)
9. Haddon Township (9)
10. Mainland Regional (10)
11. Jackson Memorial (11)
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
1. Haddonfield (2)
2. Kingsway Reg. (1)
3. Southern Regional (4)
4. Point Pleasant Borough (UR)
5. Ocean City (UR)
6. Cherokee (6)
7. Shawnee (3)
8. Cherry Hill East (5)
9. Toms River North (9)
10. Clearview (7)
11. Mainland Regional (11)
FIELD HOCKEY
1. Eastern Reg. (1) 17-1
2. Kingsway Reg. (3) 18-0-1
3. Camden Catholic (2) 13-2
4. Haddonfield (8) 14-2
5. West Deptford (4) 17-2
6. Southern Reg. (5) 16-2
7. Millville (6) 15-1
8. Clearview Reg. (9) 15-2-1
9. Bishop Eustace (7) 12-4
10. Middle Township (10) 15-3
11. Ocean City (UR) 13-5
BOYS SOCCER
1. Kingsway Reg. 13-2 (2)
2. Clearview (4) 16-1-1
3. St. Augustine Prep (1) 15-3
4. Jackson Memorial (3) 12-2-1
5. Schalick (UR) 16-0-1
6. Oakcrest (6) 14-2-1
7. Egg Harbor Township (7) 15-3
8. Shawnee (8) 10-4-1
9. Washington Township (9) 10-6-1
10. Delran (5) 11-3-2
11. Haddon Township (10) 15-1-1
GIRLS SOCCER
1. Eastern Reg. (1) 18-0
2. Rancocas Valley Reg. (3) 14-1-2
3. Delsea Reg. (4) 15-1
4. Jackson Memorial (4) 13-1-1
5. Ocean City (6) 17-1
6. Millville (2) 15-1
7. Shawnee (8) 12-4-1
8. Toms River North (10) 12-2-2
9. Williamstown (UR) 11-5-2
10. Washington Township (9) 10-7
11. Haddonfield (11) 13-4-1
