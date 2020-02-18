Saint Augustine Prep junior wide receiver Carnell Davis has given a verbal commitment to Rutgers University to play football.
Last season, Davis caught 19 passes for 384 yards and six touchdowns in seven games.
Schiano and the new staff picking up a huge commitment from @HermitsFootball/@HermitAthletics standout. https://t.co/9VeSYP3eDz— Nicholas Huba (@ACPressHuba) February 18, 2020
Davis has more than 25 NCAA Division I scholarship offers.
Who made this years Press football All-stars?
PRESS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jada Byers, St. Joseph
5-7 175 RB/WR/DB
Byers repeats as The Press Player of the Year. He has verbally committed to Sacred Heart University. Byers rushed 178 times for 1,370 yards and caught 47 passes for 749 yards. He scored 35 touchdowns and 210 points. Byers finished his career with 102 touchdowns, 4,958 rushing yards and 1,295 receiving yards.
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Louie Barrios, Cedar Creek, QB
Sr.
6-0 192
Barrios led the Pirates to the Central Jersey Group II title. He completed 178 of 298 passes for 2,649 yards and 33 touchdowns.
Jaiden Abrams, Hammonton, RB
Jr.
5-11 194 RB
Abrams led the Blue Devils to the Central Jersey Group IV title. He rushed 270 times for 1,803 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Ja’Briel Mace, Mainland, RB
Fr.
5-9 165 RB
Mace carried 229 times for 1,389 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Kanye Udoh, St. Augustine Prep, RB
So.
6-0 200 RB
Udoh rushed 140 times for 874 yards and four touchdowns in seven games.
E’lijah Gray, Holy Spirit, RB
SR
5-9 194
Gray helped the Spartans win the state Non-Public II title. He rushed 168 times for 1,203 yards and 14 touchdowns.
JoJo Bermudez, Cedar Creek, WR
So.
5-8 177
One of the state’s top sophomores, Bermudez caught 54 passes for 899 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Carnell Davis, St. Augustine Prep, WR
Jr.
6-3 178
Davis caught 19 passes for 384 yards and six touchdowns in seven games. Davis has 23 NCAA Division I scholarship offers.
Isaiah Gerena, Barnegat, TE
Sr.
6-2 240
Gerena caught 31 passes for 399 yards. He is a repeat selection.
Jacob Ketschek, St. Augustine Prep, OL
Jr.
6-4 308
Ketschek was a prominent reason why the Hermits rushed for an average of 170 yards per game. Rutgers and Temple have offered Ketschek scholarships.
Chris Armstrong, Ocean City, OL
Sr.
6-0 252
Armstrong led the Red Raiders to the South Jersey Group IV final and nine wins.
Chandler Bird, St. Augustine Prep, OL
Sr.
6-1 278
Bird anchored the Hermits offensive line at center. He is a versatile enough to play every offensive line position.
Johnny Scibilia, Hammonton, OL
Jr.
5-11 215
Scibilia helped the Blue Devils win the Central Jersey Group IV championship. Hammonton rushed for an average of 266 yards per game.
Chase Lomax, St. Joseph, OL
Jr.
6-2 220
Lomax blocked for an offense that rushed for nearly 200 yards per game. On defense, he made 20 tackles for losses.
Taylor Manning, Cedar Creek, K
Jr.
5-10 168
Manning finished with 64 kicking points. He booted 49 extra points and five field goals.
Patrick Smith, Holy Spirit, Returner
Jr.
5-10 185
Smith returned three kickoffs for touchdowns. He also rushed 170 times for 1,440 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Jaiden Brown, Southern Regional, All-Around
So.
5-11 215
Brown, a running back and linebacker, led the Rams to the Shore Conference Constitution Division title. He rushed 212 times for 1,242 yards and 14 TDs. He also made 29 solo tackles on defense at linebacker.
DEFENSE
Isaiah Raikes, St. Augustine Prep, DL
Sr.
6-1 321
Raikes made 49 tackles, 11 for losses. On offense, he rushed for 304 yards and eight touchdowns. He has verbally committed to Texas A.M.
Ethan Hunt, St. Joseph, DL
Jr.
6-1 265
Hunt made 72 tackles, 19 for losses. He had two sacks and blocked a field goal.
Ahmad Brown, Holy Spirit, DL
Sr.
6-1 201
Brown made 62 tackles, 18 for losses. On offense at wide receiver, he caught 23 passes for 312 yards and four touchdowns. He has an offer to play at Army and a scholarship offer from Duquesne.
Shamore Collins, Millville, DL
Sr.
6-0 219
Collins made 77 tackles, 21 for losses. He had five sacks and two interceptions. Collins has verbally committed to Sacred Heart University.
Antonio Thompson, Buena, DL
Jr.
6-2 220
Thompson made 59 tackles, 26 of them solo. He also had six sacks.
Drew DeMorat, Mainland, LB
Sr.
6-1 215
DeMorat made 96 tackles, 32 of them for losses. He forced two fumbles and had an interception.
Corey Yeoman, Atlantic City, LB
Jr.
6-3 220
Yeoman made 115 tackles, 14 for losses. Temple has offered him a scholarship.
Jake Inserra, Ocean City, LB
Jr.
5-9 188
Inserra led the Red Raiders to the South Jersey Group IV final with 90 tackles. He also rushed for 284 yards and two touchdowns.
Isaac Ingram, Absegami, LB
Sr.
6-1 193
Ingram made 89 tackles. He had 16 sacks, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
Ernest Howard, Pleasantville, LB
Sr.
6-1 210
Howard made more than 80 tackles and led the Greyhounds to the West Jersey Football League United Division title. He had two interceptions and recovered two fumbles. On offense, he rushed for more than 500 yards and scored seven touchdowns.
Michael Francisco, Holy Spirit, LB
So.
5-11 203
Francisco made 72 tackles, 14.5 for losses.
Malachi Melton, Cedar Creek, DB
Sr.
6-0 176
Melton is one of the state’s most dynamic players. He excelled in coverage and rushing the passer for the Pirates. On offense, he caught 62 passes for 799 yards and seven touchdowns. Melton has verbally committed to Rutgers.
Nasir Hill, St. Augustine Prep, DB
So.
5-11 189
Hill intercepted five passes and returned one for a touchdown. He also made 44 tackles and recovered a fumble. Hill also played wide receiver and running back, scoring four touchdwns.
Solomon DeShields, Millville, DB
Sr.
6-2 214
DeShields made 61 tackles and had two sacks. On offense, he caught 44 passes for 660 yards and nine touchdowns. DeShields has verbally committed to the University of Pittsburgh.
Tyreem Powell, Vineland, DB
Sr.
6-5 206
Powell is one of the state’s most versatile players. He made 60 tackles and intercepted two passes. Powell played quarterback on offense, throwing for 868 yards and eight touchdowns and rushing for 454 yards and five touchdowns. He has verbally committed to Rutgers.
Luke Santiago, Buena Regional, DB
Sr.
5-11 170
Santiago led the Chiefs to the Central Jersey Group I semifinals. He made 74 tackles, 32 of them solo. He also intercepted two passes. On offense, Santiago was a three-year starters at quarterback. He completed 24 of 51 passes for 562 yards and 10 touchdowns and also ran 66 times for 355 yards and six touchdowns.
SECOND TEAM, OFFENSE
Joe Repetti
Ocean City Jr.
6-0 178 QB
LaQuint Allen
Millville So.
6-0 183 RB
Shayron Smithbey
Buena Regional So.
6-0 198 RB
Jake Schneider
Ocean City Jr.
5-8 162 WR
Jake Cook
Mainland Regional Sr.
6-2 201 WR
Elijah Steward
Holy Spirit So.
5-7 157 WR
Keshon Griffin
St. Joseph Jr.
65 238 TE
Ben Arena
Mainland Regional Sr.
5-11 207 OL
Tyrell Dunn
Millville Sr.
5-11 220 OL
David Dutra
Vineland Jr.
6-4 264 OL
Anthony Grieco
Buena Regional Sr.
6-0 280 OL
Colby Saxton
Southern Regional Sr.
6-1 215 OL
Griffin Jackstadt
Barnegat Sr.
6-4 264 OL
Keon Henry
Pleasantville Sr.
6-0 177 Returner
Brendan McGonigle
Ocean City So.
5-11 150 K
Ray Weed
Absegami So.
5-9 179 All-around
SECOND TEAM, DEFENSE
Brady Small
St. Augustine So.
6-0 241 DL
Jonathan Valentine
Pleasantville Jr.
5-10 260 DL
Michael Dogostino
Hammonton Jr.
5-11 230 DL
Brock Beebe
Hammonton Jr.
5-11 200 DL
DeMarcus Rivers
Vineland Jr.
6-1 332 DL
Angelo Vokolos
St. Augustine Jr.
5-11 201 LB
C.J. Resto
Cedar Creek So.
5-10 173 LB
Tommy Watson
Millville Sr.
6-0 207 LB
Karl Giulian
Middle Township Sr.
5-9 176 LB
Ahmad Ross
St. Joseph LB
6-2 211 Jr.
Manny Reid
Cedar Creek Sr.
5-11 174 DB
Caleb Nartey
Hammonton Sr.
5-9 160 DB
CJ Egrie
Holy Spirit Jr.
5-6 147 DB
Jayden Shertel
St. Joseph Jr.
5-10 180 DB
Jordan Marcucci
Absegami Jr.
5-10 188 DB
Amin Bailey
Pleasantville Jr.
5-11 166 DB
HONORABLE MENTION
Absegami: Sean Steward
Atlantic City: Shawn McGraw; Dewayne Johnson
Barnegat: Dominick Aneses; Andrew Vernieri
Bridgeton: Jermaine Bell; Domitris Mosley; Edward Gravely
Buena Regional: Danan Reynolds; Gavin Ancheta
Egg Harbor Township: Michael Carfagno; Stephen Moore;
Hammonton: Hunter McDuff; Ryan Barts; Dalton Cheney
Holy Spirit: Patrick Newman
Lacey Township: Scott Stevens; Bobby Evans; Nick Povia; Mike Kudlacik; Justin Gorski
Lower Cape May: Jonas Lumbrano; Sean Connelly; Wesley Tosto
Mainland Regional: Sam Epstein; Brayden Pohlman;
Milville: Bryson Cox-Patterson; Maurice Smith
Middle Township: David Giulian; Luke Salvo; Matt Marino
St. Augustine: Luke Snyder; Adam Heston
St. Joseph: Tyler Paige
Southern Regional: Will Devane; Seb Cervetto; Cole Robinson
Oakcrest: Amir Cherry; Imaari Andrews
Ocean City: Brendan McGonigle; Brian Beckmann; Mike Williscroft
Pleasantville: Joshua Kotokpo; Kashawn Jamison; Zahir Washington; Marlon Leslie; Jesus Ruiz,
Pinelands Regional: Ed Wilkinson; Connor Harris; Andrew Bartlett
Wildwood: Shyhem Copeland
