St. Augustine Prep Sincere Rhea is the press spring track athlete of the year

Sincere Rhea’s contributions to the Hermits went beyond the gold medals he won. ‘I always knew Sincere was incredibly talented,’ says St. Augustine Prep coach Matt Forrest, ‘but what impressed me this season is how humble he remained. He was like a coach. He was always willing to work with anyone, no matter what age or talent level.’

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

Since Rhea broke his own Press-area 110-meter hurdles record at the South Jersey Invitational at Delsea Regional on Thursday night.

The St. Augustine Prep senior ran 13.68 seconds in a heat, breaking the mark of 13.74 he set at last spring’s Meet of Champions.

Rhea won Thursday’s final in 13.98 seconds.

His performance highlighted a standout meet by local athletes. The meet featured many of South Jersey’s top track and field male athletes. Three other Cape-Atlantic League athletes won events.

Ahmad Brown of Holy Spirit won the 400 dash in 50.05 seconds. Gabriel Moronta won the 800 run in 1:55.

In field events, Lane Owens of Ocean City threw 187 feet, 6 inches to win the javelin.

