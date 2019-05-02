Since Rhea broke his own Press-area 110-meter hurdles record at the South Jersey Invitational at Delsea Regional on Thursday night.
The St. Augustine Prep senior ran 13.68 seconds in a heat, breaking the mark of 13.74 he set at last spring’s Meet of Champions.
Rhea won Thursday’s final in 13.98 seconds.
His performance highlighted a standout meet by local athletes. The meet featured many of South Jersey’s top track and field male athletes. Three other Cape-Atlantic League athletes won events.
Ahmad Brown of Holy Spirit won the 400 dash in 50.05 seconds. Gabriel Moronta won the 800 run in 1:55.
In field events, Lane Owens of Ocean City threw 187 feet, 6 inches to win the javelin.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.