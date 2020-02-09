HADDONFIELD — With the first point he scored, Gavin Gibson reached a career milestone Sunday.
With the next 24 he scored, the Cherokee High School senior propelled the Chiefs to one of their biggest wins of the boys basketball season.
Gibson scored 25 as Cherokee beat St. Augustine Prep 54-47 in a Paul VI Winter Classic game.
Gibson entered the game needing one point to reach 1,000 for his career. He got it on a short jumper in the first quarter.
“I’m excited we got the win,” the 6-foot-4 Gibson said. “A 1,000 is a good accomplishment. It was one of my goals coming into high school, and I’m happy I got it.”
The Paul VI Winter Classic featured some of South Jersey’s top teams. St. Augustine (17-4) is ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11. Cherokee (14-6) is a South Jersey Group IV contender.
It was a tough day for Cape-Atlantic League teams at the Classic. Host school Paul VI beat Wildwood Catholic 47-45.
St. Augustine started fast. The Hermits sophomore guard Elmarko Jackson (22 points) sank a baseline jumper to give St. Augustine an 18-8 lead early in the second quarter. But things fell apart for the Hermits from there.
Meanwhile, Gibson heated up. He had just two points in the first. Gibson made five 3-pointers — three of them in the fourth.
“We knew (St. Augustine) was going to come out hard,” Gibson said. “We knew their zone (defense) was going to be tough. They’re tall players. They’re long players. I think we just stuck with it.”
St. Augustine cut Cherokee’s lead to 40-38 with 7 minutes, 27 seconds left in the game. Gibson responded with a 3-pointer to push the lead back to five.
His 3-pointer with 5:47 left put Cherokee up 47-40. The Hermits never really challenged again.
“Give (Gibson) credit for hitting the shots he had to hit,” St. Augustine coach Paul Rodio said. “We just never got into flow. At 18-8, we had three or four different inside opportunities, and we didn’t finish them. If we make them, it’s a different story. Give them credit, they shot the ball well and we didn’t.”
Meanwhile, two games in less than 24 hours took their toll on Wildwood Catholic.
Jaden Arline drove the lane and scored with three seconds left to give Paul VI a 47-45 win in a Paul VI Winter Classic game. Jacob Hopping of Wildwood Catholic missed a desperation 3-pointer from half court at the buzzer. Wildwood Catholic (15-5) is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. Paul VI (13-5) is a South Jersey Non-Public contender.
Sunday’s loss capped a frustrating weekend for Wildwood Catholic. On Saturday night in Toms River, the Crusaders lost to The Patrick School 55-48 in a contest that ended near 9. Sunday’s game started about 4 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic did not play crisply but still led 40-33 with 6 minutes, 11 seconds left. Jordan Pierre sparked the Eagles’ comeback with a pair of 3-pointers.
Paul VI led 45-43 with 15.8 seconds left when Hopping made two foul shots to tie the game.
That set the stage for Arline’s winning shot.
Hopping led the Crusaders with 14. Wildwood Catholic center Taj Thweatt, a West Virginia recruit, fouled out in the fourth quarter with six points, eight rebounds and three blocks.Pierre and Wisler Sanon each scored 13 for Paul VI.
St. Augustine 13 9 12 13 — 47
Cherokee 6 19 15 14 — 54
SA — Jackson 22, Selby 11, Horner 5, Delaney 9, Palek 0
C — Gibson 25, Walker 5, Thomas 11, Wixted 7, Stith 5, Armstrong 1
Wildwood Catholic 7 9 20 9 — 45
Paul VI 7 9 16 15 — 47
WC — White 9, Lopez 4, Hopping 14, Thweatt 6, Anguelov 12
PVI — Pierre 13, Harell 5, Nobili 8, Sanon 13, Boyd-Savage 4, Arline 4
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.