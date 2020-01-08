BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Mike Misita set the tone early Wednesday night.
And the St. Augustine Prep wrestling team followed the junior’s leadership.
Misita pinned his opponent in the first period of 220-pound bout to lead the Hermits to a 44-18 victory over Absegami in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division match at the Anthony J. Spina Gymnasium.
The Hermits improved to 4-0. The Braves fell to 4-1
St. Augustine won 11 of 12 contested bouts.
“I was ready for that match,” Misita said. “Our team looked a little stale, but we were ready to wrestle, even though it didn’t look like it. We had a good warmup before the match. We were ready to wrestle.”
Absegami’s Mikal Taylor won by forfeit at 195, which was where the dual began, giving the Braves a 6-0 lead.
Misita then pinned Rodney McNeill Jr. 58 seconds into their bout. The Hermits won seven of the final nine bouts.
“We count on Mike a lot, because he’s our guy and gets us going,” St. Augustine coach Bill Ward said. “So whether he starts us or finishes us, he usually gets us going.”
The Hermits’ D’Amani Almodovar had an 8-6 decision over Sean Cowan at 113. Almodovar, who trailed 3-2 early in the third period, earned three points after a reversal and a takedown with 1:10 remaining.
Almodovar then built an 8-3 lead with under 15 seconds left in the final period, helping the Hermits take a 15-6 lead after five bouts.
“Absegami always puts a good team on the mat,” Ward said. “They put tough kids on the mat. It was a good win for us. Every match was tight. They put up a nice fight.”
St. Augustine’s Brock Zurawski, who had been winning 10-0 early in the first period at 132, pinned Bhavya Rama (0:55). The Hermit’s Richie Grungo then had a 6-3 decision over Corbin Saul at 138.
St. Augustine went up 33-12.
“It feels pretty good,” Misita said of the win. “It’s a good win for us.”
George Rhodes had an impressive win for Absegami at 170, pinning the Hermits’ Jack Hansen late in the first period (1:33) after establishing an early lead.
The Braves’ Frank Gargione won by forfeit at 126.
Despite not winning the match, Absegami was not dominated in every bout. The Braves dropped seven bouts by decision.
“(Those bouts) could’ve gone either way,” Absegami coach Shawn Scannell said. “I was proud of the way our kids fought. We didn’t come in here and lay down like most teams do.
“We are getting closer and closer. And we are going to beat them soon.”
The closest bout of the night was at 182. The Hermits’ Dennis Virelli had an 11-9 decision over Isaac Ingram.
Ingram had an 8-6 lead with 22 seconds left in the second period. Vitelli then made in 8-8 to close out the period.
The Hermits’ Kaden Naame had a 6-4 decision over Tyler Foulke at 106. But Foulke did it make it easy for Naame.
“I’m proud of the way my guys fought,” Scannell said. “We came in and said we were going to fight. (St. Augustine) has an all-star team. We’ve got who’ve we got, and we battled with them. I’m proud of my guys.”
106—Kaden Naame SA d. Tyler Foulke A 6-4; 113— D’Amani Almodovar SA d. Sean Cowan A 8-6; 120— Jake Stolnick SA d. John Devlin A 8-4; 126— Frank Gargione A by forfeit; 132— Brock Zurawski SA p. Bhavya Rama A (0:55); 138— Richie Grungo SA d. Corbin Saul A 6-3; 145— Gianni Danze SA p. Charles Soto A (1:44); 152— William Bumbernick SA d. Ethan Zeck A 9-4; 160— Alex Marshall SA tf. Quinn McLaughlin A (15-0, 2:41); 170— George Rhodes A p. Jack Hansen (1:33); 182— Dennis Virelli SA d. Isaac Ingram A 11-9; 195— Mikal Taylor A by forfeit; 220— Mike Misita SA p. Rodney McNeill A (0:58); 285— Brandon Jones SA d. Angel Gonzalez-Castillo A 4-0.
Records— St. Augustine 4-0; Absegami 4-1
Match began at 195 pounts
