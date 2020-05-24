St. Augustine Prep two-sport athlete Dylan McNally will play NCAA Division I men's lacrosse next year at Virginia Military Institute, in Lexington, Virginia.
McNally, an 18-year-old resident of Marlton, Burlington County, was a four-year member of the Prep lacrosse and football teams.
"I intend to be in the military, and I hope to be a military doctor," McNally said. "The school has a lot of history, and it's one of the best service academies. It has great athletics and academics. I always wanted to play Division I lacrosse. I only got Division III looks (from recruiters) in football."
McNally, a defender, will receive a partial academic scholarship and also plans to accept the ROTC scholarship option, which will be available the next three years. He'll major in biology.
He visited VMI last year and made his commitment two weeks ago. He also visited New Jersey Institute of Technology, Drexel and Mount St. Mary's (Maryland).
"I really liked the location of the school. It was more rural," McNally said of VMI. "There's a lot of history on the campus. It's very historical. It's right next to Washington & Lee (University), and downtown there's stuff to do."
VMI went 0-4 this spring until the COVID-19 pandemic ended the entire season. The Keydets, a member of the Southern Conference, were 4-9 last year. Other teams in the conference include Richmond, High Point, Jacksonville, Air Force and Furman.
"The team is looking to get better" McNally said. "I met (head) coach (Jon) Birsner. I didn't meet many of the team members (in person), but they reached out to me on social media."
St. Augustine, The Press Team of the Year in 2019, went 14-4 last spring, with three of its losses against out-of-state teams. The Hermits, who always play a tough independent schedule, lost to eventual state Non-Public A champion Delbarton School 9-6 in the state semifinals.
McNally, 6-foot-1, 210 pounds, had 17 caused turnovers and 36 ground balls during the season.
"I'm very aggressive and make my presence felt," McNally said. "I keep guys away from the cage with really hard checks.
"It's been a great experience with coach (J.C.) Valore. I also learned a lot from coach Bryce Young, the defensive coordinator. He played in the Premier Lacrosse League. The tough schedule we played really prepares me for the next level. I'm well-prepared to play with some of the better players in Division I lacrosse."
Valore said McNally was a major contributor to the program the last few years.
"Dylan is first and foremost a great student," Valore said. "He's quiet by nature but on the field, he has a great compete level. He's a tough kid. He plays a physical brand of lacrosse, which we like, combining that with skill."
Like other athletes, McNally is preparing as best he can during the COVID-19 shutdown.
"I'm running a lot and doing free-weight training," he said. "I want to be in the best shape possible for lacrosse and the military."
Valore thought this year's Hermits might have been one of his better teams. McNally thought it would have been a great season.
"We had eight players who are going to play college lacrosse next year, seven in Division I," McNally said.
McNally played three years of varsity for the St. Augustine football team. This fall he was a linebacker and offensive lineman for the Hermits, who went 7-4 and lost to St. Peter's Prep 35-28 in a state Non-Public IV semifinal.
