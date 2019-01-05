The St. Joseph High School boys basketball team continued its impressive start with a win at the Seagull Classic on Saturday afternoon.
Ian Brown sank 6 of 7 shots, including 4 of 4 from 3-point range, as the Wildcats beat Rancocas Valley 55-38 at Holy Spirit. St. Joe (7-0) is No. 6 in The Press Elite 11 ranking.
Brown finished with 16 points, while Marcellus Ross scored 11 for St. Joe. Wildcats junior Alanas Urbonas scored nine points and grabbed eight rebounds.
Damilola Mosaku led Rancocas (3-4) with 11 points.
Rancocas Valley 14 7 14 3 – 38
St. Joseph 15 17 14 9 – 55
RV – Jones 2, Washington 4, Mosaku 111, Lundy 4, Brown 11, Mohan 6
SJ – Bailey 8, Ross 11, Brown 16, Blackwell 4, Urbonas 9, Stafford 5, Griffin 2
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.