Ian Brown
Buy Now

Brown leads St. Joe to victory at Seagull Classic

 MICHAEL McGARRY Staff Writer

The St. Joseph High School boys basketball team continued its impressive start with a win at the Seagull Classic on Saturday afternoon.

Ian Brown sank 6 of 7 shots, including 4 of 4 from 3-point range, as the Wildcats beat Rancocas Valley 55-38 at Holy Spirit. St. Joe (7-0) is No. 6 in The Press Elite 11 ranking.

Brown finished with 16 points, while Marcellus Ross scored 11 for St. Joe. Wildcats junior Alanas Urbonas scored nine points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Damilola Mosaku led Rancocas (3-4) with 11 points.

 

Rancocas Valley 14 7 14 3 – 38

St. Joseph 15 17 14 9 – 55

RV – Jones 2, Washington 4, Mosaku 111, Lundy 4, Brown 11, Mohan 6

SJ – Bailey 8, Ross 11, Brown 16, Blackwell 4, Urbonas 9, Stafford 5, Griffin 2

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments