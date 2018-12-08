St. Joseph High School football coach Paul Sacco describes Jada Byers as an old soul.
Byers is an old soul who hasn’t lost a step.
The junior running back wowed fans this fall with his ability to outrun and elude would-be tacklers. The 5-foot-7, 165-pound Bridgeton resident rushed for 1,738 yards, scored 35 touchdowns and led the Wildcats to a 10-2 record and the state Non-Public II title.
Byers is The Press Football Player of the Year.