St. Joseph coach Paul Rodio earned his 100th career victory Monday with a 91-24 victory over Buena Regional in a Cape-Atlantic United Division game.
Arnaldo Rodriguez led the Wildcats (4-1) with with 23 points. Daniel Skillings scored 15. Marcus Pierce had 14. J. Stafford scored 11, Ja’son Prevard nine, Devon Theophile eight, Jada Byers six, Nickvens Delva three and Anthony Miravich two.
For the Chiefs (1-5), Nick Norton scored 11. Julian Reynolds added four. Jeremiah McRae and Taj Walker each had two. The line score was unavailable.
Mainland Reg. 56,
Oakcrest 29
The Mustangs improved to 5-2 with Tuesday’s victory. The Falcons fell to 0-5. No further information was available.
Oakcrest: 9 2 13 5− 29
Mainland: 12 13 17 15− 56
Wildwood 68,
Cumberland Reg. 44
Karl Brown led the Warriors with 16 points and six rebounds. Seamus Fynes had 14 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Ernie Troiano had 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Max McGrath scored seven points. Omariam McNeal and Troiano each had six. Kevin Hernandez, Joel Robinson and Ethan Bruke each scored two.
For the Colts, Ethan Turner led with 13 points and two rebounds. Ronald Smith scored 11, Kyion Barnes eight, Davion Morris four, Myles Timmons four, Matthew Wade two and Michael Willis two.
Cumberland: 8 5 16 15− 44
Wildwood: 17 26 13 12− 68
Atlantic Christian 64,
King's Christian 34
Senior Ben Noble had 19 points five assists and five steals. Junior Landon Shivers 13 points, 13 rebounds and five steals. Senior Dan Roland had eight points points, two rebounds and two steals.
Sophomore Aaron Glancey added nine points and four steals. Junior Jacob Rosie had six rebounds and two points.
Matt DiFazio scored 12 points for King's Christian.
Atlantic Christian: 13 20 17 14− 56
Kings Christian: 10 10 7 7− 46
From Monday
Southern Reg. 38,
Brick Twp. 36
Jay Silva had 12 points and six rebounds for the Rams (6-2). Nick Devane had seven points. Luke Infurna added six points and four rebounds. Ben Ridgway had five points and two rebounds. Will Devane had six points and two rebounds. Jake Barbierri added two points.
Brick Memorial fell to 1-5.
Southern: 11 8 4 15− 38
Brick Memorial: 2 8 10 16− 36
Barnegat 44
Jackson Liberty 43
The Bengals improved to 5-0 and continued the best start in school history. Jared Krey had 12 points and nine rebounds. Nick Revello added 11 points and four rebounds. Isaiah Gerena had nine points and six rebounds.
Brendan Revello scored seven, Jaxon Baker three and Ty’zon Jackson two.
Pitman 56,
Bridgeton 46
Jabril Bowman led the Bulldogs (2-3) with 14 points and nine rebounds. Ladarian Armstead had 12 points. Angel Smith had 14 rebounds and five points. Deshawn Mosley had eight points and five rebounds.
Domitris Mosley scored eight, Walt Williams had four, Dallas Carper three.
Rob Petersen scored 33 for Pitman (5-1).
Pitman: 14 6 19 17− 56
Bridgeton: 13 12 11 10− 46
Lakewood 44,
Pinelands Reg. 24
Josh Kline scored seven points for the Wildcats. Ryan Skeie and Ed Wilkinson each added five. Rian Orourke and Kendrick Harper each scored three. Darren Barreau had one.
Pinelands: 4 0 10 10− 44
J. Liberty: 13 10 13 8− 43
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.