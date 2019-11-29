St. Joe senior running back Jada Byers will continues his football career at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Connecticut.
110% Committed 💯❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ry60BoGWLp— Jada Byers (@jada_byers3) November 28, 2019
Senior, a former Press Player of the Year, committed to the Northeast Conference school through a post on social media.
"I want to thank St. Joseph for everything they did and having my back on and off the field," Byers said on a post on twitter. "I want to give a special shout to the St. Joseph coaching staff for helping me become a better student-athlete and always staying on me to better at everything."
Byers owns South Jersey records for single-game points (60), career touchdowns (102) and single-game touchdowns (10).
He recently passed 1996 Paulsboro graduate Kevin Harvey’s previous mark of 101 touchdowns. With 640 career points, he’s 16 points shy of Harvey’s South Jersey mark.
