St. Joseph's Jada Byers runs for his tenth touchdown of the game and career record number 102 during Saturday's playoff game against Morris Catholic on November 23, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

St. Joe senior running back Jada Byers will continues his football career at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Connecticut. 

Senior, a former Press Player of the Year, committed to the Northeast Conference school through a post on social media. 

"I want to thank St. Joseph for everything they did and having my back on and off the field," Byers said on a post on twitter. "I want to give a special shout to the St. Joseph coaching staff for helping me become a better student-athlete and always staying on me to better at everything."

Byers owns South Jersey records for single-game points (60), career touchdowns (102) and single-game touchdowns (10). 

He recently passed 1996 Paulsboro graduate Kevin Harvey’s previous mark of 101 touchdowns. With 640 career points, he’s 16 points shy of Harvey’s South Jersey mark.

