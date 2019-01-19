Ian Brown sank three 3-pointers in the first quarter as the St. Joseph High School boys basketball team started fast and beat Vineland 70-56 in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game Saturday night.
The Wildcats outscored Vineland 26-11 in the first quarter.
Brown finished with 16 points. Marcellus Ross led St. Joe with 21.
D. J. Campbell led Vineland 32. That effort came one night after he scored 50 in a win over Atlantic City.
St. Joseph (10-2) is ranked No. 10 in The Press Elite 11.
Vineland 11 16 12 17 - 56
St. Joe 26 9 17 18 – 70
VL – Jackson 4, Shaw 4, Diggs 9, Campbell 32, Fleecles 3, Davis 4
SJ – Bailey 7, Ross 21, Brown 16, Diggs 3, Prevard 10, Blackwell 10, Stafford 1, Griffin 2
