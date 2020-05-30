In the summer before the 2017 high school football season, Jada Byers noticed St. Joseph coach Paul Sacco wasn’t smiling as much as he normally did and wasn’t as enthusiastic at workouts.

The coach’s two German shepherd dogs had just died within a couple of weeks of each other.

Byers, who was coming off a freshman season that had established him as a player with a bright future, decided Sacco needed to be cheered up and that a new dog would do the trick. The running back and defensive back worked with Wildcats athletic director Anne Marie Mercado to make it happen.

The team chipped in and presented Sacco and his wife, Peggy, with a German shepherd named Ava in the Wildcats’ weight room. Peggy cried when the Wildcats told the Saccos that Ava was theirs.

“Coach Sacco started crying a little bit, too,” Byers said.

It is what Byers meant to his teams on and off the field that makes him the 2019-20 Press Male High School Athlete of the Year.

“If you wanted to have a son,” Sacco said, “he’s one of those kids.”

On the football field last fall, Byers finished a career that makes him one of South Jersey’s best ever. He scored a South Jersey-record 102 career touchdowns and finished his career with 4,950 rushing yards and 1,295 receiving yards.

Byers did more than just play football as a senior. For the first time since he was a freshman, the Bridgeton resident also played basketball.

“St. Joe really taught me a lot,” Byers said. “I just watched everything that was going on in my four years. I took information from teachers, counselors. St. Joe is a baton school. They’re going to give you the baton. You have to make sure you don’t drop it.”

At first glance, the 5-foot-7, 170-pound Byers was an unlikely success story. He is undersized, but he didn’t let that hold him back.

“He wears his heart on his sleeve,” Sacco said. “He’s like an old soul. If things aren’t going well, he’ll come up and pat you on the back and say, ‘You know what, Coach? We’ll be good to go.’ ”

Byers scored 35 TDs, rushed for 1,362 yards and caught 47 passes for 749 yards last fall.

He scored a single-game state record 10 touchdowns in a 76-22 playoff win over Morris Catholic. St. Joseph finished the season 9-2, losing in the state Non-Public II final to Holy Spirit.

His numbers — as impressive as they are — don’t come close to summing up Byers’ talents. He must be seen to be believed. Byers consistently made would-be tacklers miss.

Defenders would have the angle and close in on him only to be left grasping at air.

One play last fall typified his career.

Byers intercepted a Timber Creek pass at the St. Joseph goal line. He started running right only to cut left to avoid a would-be tackler. Byers then cut left again away from four more Timber Creek players.

He finally sprinted between two more defenders into the clear and ran down the middle of the field to the end zone for a 100-yard interception return.

“He was (often) bottled up in the backfield,” Sacco said. “All of a sudden, boom, he bounces out! You’re like, ‘Where did he go?’ Now, he’s over here. Now, he’s over there. Next thing you know, he’s gone.”

Byers’ size was even a bigger obstacle on the basketball court. He came off the bench and provided the Wildcats with some veteran leadership to help them finish 22-6 and reach the South Jersey Non-Public B and Cape-Atlantic League Tournament semifinals.

“He’s just a winner,” St. Joseph basketball coach Paul Rodio said. “He came into our program and didn’t care who got the credit. He didn’t care if he played 30 seconds. For a kid in 2020 to be like that, I’ll do anything for that loyalty factor.”

Because of his size, Byers had few college football scholarship offers, a fact that baffled most people who saw him play. Byers will continue his career on an NCAA Division I scholarship at Sacred Heart University, a Football Championship Subdivision School in Fairfield, Connecticut.

“I really thank Sacred Heart for giving me the chance,” Byers said. “Nobody gave me a bigger chance. I’m not worried about it. All I needed was one chance, and Sacred Heart was the perfect one to give it to me.”

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact: 609-272-7209

MMcGarry@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments