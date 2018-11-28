Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
St. Joseph football players and brothers Chase, center, and Brad Lomax take instruction from a coach during practice Wednesday in Hammonton. Chase, a sophomore defensive end and tight end, and Brad, a senior guard and defensive end, will take the field together one last time in high school Friday in their state Non-Public II championship game against Holy Spirit. ‘It’s special for me. It’s special for my family,’ Brad said. head football coach Paul Sacco is preparing his players to play Holy Spirit in the state final on Friday night Wednesday Nov 28, 2018. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Brad Lomax cried when his older brother, Derek, said he was going to St. Joseph High School in Hammonton about six years ago.
“I was like, ‘I’m losing my brother. He’s going to high school,’” Brad said with a laugh. “I thought it was so far away. I thought I was never going to see him.”
Now, the Washington Township family is synonymous with Wildcats football.
Brad, a senior guard and defensive end, and his younger brother Chase, a standout sophomore defensive end and tight end, will play for the Wildcats as they meet Holy Spirit for the state Non-Public II championship 5 p.m. Friday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.
“It means the world,” Brad said of playing for state title with Chase.
The Lomax family tradition at St. Joe began with Derek, who graduated in 2016 and helped the Wildcats win four straight state titles. The 20-year-old lineman now plays at Lehigh University.
Brad, 18, is one of St. Joe’s best players. He has made 62 tackles, including 26 for losses, this season. He also has 12.5 sacks and an interception.
Chase, 15, has emerged as a standout player in the second half of the season. He’s caught five passes for 77 yards and a touchdown and made 30 tackles, nine of them for losses.
“It fits our family,” Brad said of St. Joe. “It’s the family atmosphere Coach (Paul) Sacco brings. It’s how close of a connection that Coach Sacco has to his players. We saw before we even went there that his players are like his sons.”
While the Lomax brothers are all talented on the field, they have different personalities off it.
“I’m telling you,” Sacco said, “I’ve never seen three kids more different than the other.”
Sacco said Derek is quiet. Brad, not so much.
“He’s the middle child,” Sacco said. “Brad is a lot more boisterous. He likes to crack jokes, likes to talk. He’s smart. He likes to play football. Sometimes I think he thinks he’s smarter than the coaching staff.”
Meanwhile, Chase takes more after Derek.
“Sometimes,” Saco said, “it’s hard to get a smile out of him. But he’s 15-years-old, and he’s been a big surprise for us on offense and defense.”
Chase said he’s gotten more comfortable as the season has progressed. He said he doesn’t feel much pressure to live up to the family name.
“In youth football, I was one of the better players on my team, so I could do whatever I wanted,” Chase said. “But when you get to high school you get a reality check really quick. Once I started making some plays, I realized I could play with anyone.”
One thing the brothers agree on is that Chase will be the best player of the three.
“We think he’s going to be the best,” Brad said, “because Derek had nobody to beat up on him. I had Derek to beat up on me. Chase had both of us to beat up on him.”
Off the field, the three spend plenty of time playing Madden, the popular football video game. Chase is already the best at that. They also take part in family basketball and wiffle ball games.
“We’re always around each other,” Chase said.
Brad and Chase will relish the chance to play for a state title at an NFL Stadium.
They will relish even more doing it together.
In 2015, Brad was a freshman when Derek was a senior. Brad briefly took the field with his brother.
“I got in for a field goal in the state semifinal,” Brad said. “They sent Derek out with me. I had chills going down my neck. Even just thinking about it now, I get chills.”
Brad said he’ll have the same feelings Friday.
“Looking to the left of me and seeing my little brother that I’ve grown up with,” Brad said, “it’s just special. It’s special for me. It’s special for my family.”